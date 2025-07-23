Armstrong Asia Boosts Efficiency in Asia with Zebra Technologies’ Warehousing Solutions

- Advertisement -

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows, announced that Armstrong Industrial Corporation (Armstrong Asia) has integrated Zebra solutions to enhance warehouse and shopfloor operations in Malaysia and Thailand.

Armstrong is Asia’s leading manufacturer of flexible material solutions with 16 factories across seven countries. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 1974, Armstrong combines superior engineering solutioning with a proprietary database of over 6000 materials and 13 precision engineering process technologies. Its strong commitment to quality and innovation has made it a leader in Noise, Vibration, Heat & Safety Management Solutions. With its strategic presence, a global network, and one-stop integrated capabilities, Armstrong delivers innovation and quality across diverse industries like automotive, consumer electronics, medical, hard disk drive and industrial manufacturing.

To enhance its ERP system and replace manual processes related to labor tracking and inventory management, Armstrong Asia is using Zebra’s ET40 enterprise tablets, MC33 mobile computers, ZT411 industrial printers, and Zebra OneCare support.

Mr. Eugene Ong, Executive Director, Armstrong Asia

“Zebra Technologies has better equipped our team members to optimize production tracking and warehouse operations,” said Mr. Eugene Ong, Executive Director, Armstrong Asia. “These solutions enable real-time data collection, improve asset visibility, and enhance connected frontline productivity.”

The project was executed with RGtech Simat Co., Ltd, a Zebra Reseller in Thailand, and Premier Solution Partner Grand-Flo Spritvest Sdn Bhd and ISV partner Phitomas Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, ensuring a seamless transition.

Mr. Christanto Suryadarma, Sales Vice President, Southeast Asia (SEA), South Korea, and Channel APJeC, Zebra Technologies

“Our work with Armstrong Asia underscores our commitment to providing solutions to enhance efficiency and accuracy in industrial environments,” said Mr. Christanto Suryadarma, Sales Vice President, Southeast Asia (SEA), South Korea, and Channel APJeC, Zebra Technologies. “We are excited to support the team’s delivery of operational excellence and explore further innovations like machine vision for future development.”

