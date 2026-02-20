Arinox AI Launches CommandCore – Sovereign Agentic AI in a Box Built on NVIDIA Infrastructure and KOGO OS for Air-Gapped Enterprise Deployment

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Arinox AI announced the launch of CommandCore™, a sovereign, air-gapped agentic AI platform designed for environments where AI systems must operate without internet connectivity, public cloud access, or external data exchange. CommandCore™ enables organizations across defence, government, BFSI, and critical infrastructure to deploy and operate advanced AI agents entirely within their own secure perimeter.

CommandCore™ runs on NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure and is powered by KOGO OS, combining on-prem AI compute, accelerated inference, and a private agentic operating system into a single deployable platform engineered for environments where data sovereignty, operational control, and auditability are mandatory. By eliminating dependency on external connectivity and centralized cloud services, CommandCore™ enables regulated organizations to operationalize agentic AI while retaining full control over models, workflows, execution, and outcomes.

NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure provides the compute and inference foundation for secure on-prem and air-gapped deployment. NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices enable optimized, production-grade model deployment across edge, workstation, and data-center configurations.

Mr. Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA India

“As AI adoption expands across regulated and sensitive environments, organizations need accelerated computing platforms that can operate entirely on-prem and under strict security controls,” said Mr. Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA India. “CommandCore™ brings together NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure and on-prem inference with KOGO OS, the private agentic operating system, enabling enterprises and public-sector institutions to deploy powerful AI systems without reliance on cloud connectivity.”

KOGO OS is the full-stack private agentic operating system that provides CommandCore™ its runtime, orchestration, and control plane, executing agents, enforcing governance, and managing lifecycle to deliver sovereign agentic AI in production. KOGO OS enables execution and orchestration of unified multi-agentic systems with low-code and no-code agentic system creation, lifecycle management, enterprise-grade observability and auditability, built-in red-teaming and safety testing, and end-to-end process automation including fully offline execution.

Mr. Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO, KOGO AI

“Sovereign AI requires sovereign infrastructure and a sovereign operating system working together. CommandCore™ delivers both—NVIDIA-accelerated compute and KOGO OS agentic capabilities—giving enterprises complete control over execution, orchestration, governance, and auditability. Organizations own the process, own the agentic systems, own the outcomes—entirely within their perimeter, under their policy, on their terms,” said Mr. Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO, KOGO AI.

CommandCore™ will be available in multiple configurations: NVIDIA Jetson Orin-class edge systems for field deployments, NVIDIA DGX Spark for compact on-prem development, and enterprise data-center configurations including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for high-throughput workloads. All configurations run on KOGO OS and scale to mission requirements.

CommandCore™ launches with production-ready systems: Kogo Sentinel (GIS-driven defense intelligence), Enterprise-in-a-Box (autonomous operations with ERP), and an Offline Agentic Marketplace—all built on KOGO OS for regulated environments.

Mr. Angad Ahluwalia, Chief Spokesperson, Arinox AI

“CommandCore™ was built for organizations that cannot compromise—on data control, operational integrity, or execution. Even ahead of its public debut, we have already received pre-orders from regulated and sensitive-data enterprises, confirming strong demand for AI systems that operate fully on-prem, air-gapped, and production-ready from day one. Equally compelling: CommandCore™ reduces total cost of AI ownership by approximately 40% compared to traditional enterprise GenAI deployments,” said Mr. Angad Ahluwalia, Chief Spokesperson, Arinox AI.

CommandCore™ addresses a market shaped by rising regulatory requirements, data-sovereignty mandates, and risk exposure from centralized cloud AI deployments, as enterprises prioritize control, latency, and compliance across critical workloads.

CommandCore™ is being showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. First systems ship April 19, 2026. Enterprise configurations start at ₹10 lakh, scaling based on deployment requirements.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Arinox AI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117