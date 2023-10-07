Arete Launches Cloud Security Offering to Prevent, Detect, and Respond to Cyber Threats

- Advertisement - -

Arete has launched a Cloud Security offering. This offering aims at serving those who often have the greatest unaccounted-for risk, small and medium-sized businesses. This newly developed service is designed to mitigate risk and reduce business interruption with proactive monitoring and custom security controls informed by threat intelligence.

Arete’s Cloud Security approach features an expanded defense structure that brings Arete’s Managed Detection and Response capabilities across multiple threat vectors, including email, cloud devices, mobile, and more. Arete’s Security Operations Center leverages Arete’s proprietary actionable threat intelligence data to create comprehensive defense mechanisms throughout a client’s network. Arete’s proven processes are driven by intelligence from thousands of incident response engagements and are designed to inform and mitigate cyber risk.

Rob Panizari, Arete’s Vice President of Managed Security Services

“We are excited to launch this new offering to provide expanded security support for our clients,” said Rob Panizari, Arete’s Vice President of Managed Security Services.“ Our proven processes proactively mitigate vulnerabilities to strengthen security posture and reduce business interruption caused by cyber incidents,” Panizari added.

