ARC, A New Gaming Hardware Company, debuts with a Vision to Make Premium Gaming More Accessible in India

- Advertisement -





ARC, a new gaming hardware company, announced its launch with a vision to make premium gaming more accessible for Indian consumers. Founded by lifelong gamers Jobin Joseph and Kaustubh K Jadhav, the company will be building a handheld gaming device that lowers the barriers to premium gaming while contributing to the growth of India’s evolving gaming ecosystem.

India is home to one of the world’s largest gaming communities, with millions of players discovering gaming through smartphones over the last decade. While mobile gaming has fuelled the industry’s rapid growth, access to premium gaming experiences has remained limited, with high entry barriers and few products designed specifically for the needs of Indian consumers. ARC believes the next phase of India’s gaming journey lies in bridging the gap between the country’s mobile-first gaming audience and console-grade experiences by building gaming hardware designed from the ground up for how Indian gamers play, aspire and engage with gaming.

The company’s long-term vision is to enable more gamers to move beyond mobile gaming and experience console-quality gaming through thoughtfully designed handheld gaming devices that combine accessibility, performance and portability.

“India has built one of the world’s largest gaming communities, but premium gaming remains inaccessible for many players. We believe it’s time to change that. ARC was created with a simple vision to build products that make high-quality gaming more accessible and help more Indians experience gaming beyond the smartphone,” said Mr. Jobin Joseph, Co-founder, ARC.

For the founders, the inspiration behind ARC stems from their own experiences growing up as gamers in India. Like many of their generation, gaming often meant borrowing consoles, saving for cyber cafés or waiting for rare opportunities to experience premium gaming. Indian gamers have been treated as a market to extract from, not a market to design for. Those experiences shaped their belief that Indian gamers deserve products built around their aspirations rather than their limitations.

Building gaming hardware is among the most complex challenges in consumer technology, requiring expertise across engineering, manufacturing, supply chains and product development. Despite these challenges, ARC believes India is ready for products designed with the country’s gaming community at the centre.

Mr. Kaustubh K Jadhav, Co-founder, ARC

“Our ambition goes beyond building a gaming device. We want to contribute to India’s gaming ecosystem by creating products that make premium gaming more approachable for millions of players. If India can become one of the world’s largest gaming markets, it deserves products built with Indian gamers in mind,” said Mr. Kaustubh K Jadhav, Co-founder, ARC.

As it begins its journey, ARC aims to play a meaningful role in India’s gaming evolution by expanding access to premium gaming experiences and building products that encourage more consumers to explore the wider world of gaming.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ARC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 98