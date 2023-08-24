ARAPL Appoints Shailesh Pandit as Independent Director

- Advertisement - -

Affordable Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd. (ARAPL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shailesh Pandit as an Independent Director to the board. This strategic move not only enriches ARAPL’s leadership with Mr. Pandit’s extensive experience but also emphasizes the company’s commitment to corporate governance and investor confidence.

Mr. Shailesh Pandit, an engineering graduate from VJTI, Mumbai, brings a wealth of expertise and accomplishments to the ARAPL team. Notably, as the Director of Shalaka Shafts Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL), he spearheaded the transition from manual to automated operations through the implementation of CNC machines, leading to remarkable financial growth and global market expansion. His proficiency extends beyond industry transformation; he has successfully facilitated international partnerships, boosting economic growth and fostering cross-cultural collaborations.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Pandit’s dedication to social initiatives is commendable. Serving as the Secretary of Jan Kalyan Blood Centre and the President of Jan Kalyan Samiti, he has overseen multiple impactful projects in education and healthcare, showcasing his commitment to societal betterment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Shailesh Pandit as an Independent Director at ARAPL. His proven track record of business transformation and his profound understanding of global markets align seamlessly with our vision and export oriented growth strategy in the coming years. With this appointment, we aim to bolster our corporate governance practices and enhance investor confidence. Mr. Pandit’s role will be pivotal in steering ARAPL towards sustained growth and reinforcing our standing as a global automation leader,” said Mukund Shah, CEO of Affordable Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd. (ARAPL).

The addition of Mr. Pandit as an Independent Director underlines ARAPL’s strategic focus on governance and transparency. Independent Directors, like Mr. Pandit, play a vital role by offering impartial advice, diverse perspectives, and effective judgment to the board. They also uphold corporate governance principles and monitor potential conflicts of interest, thus promoting the highest standards of ethical conduct.

ARAPL’s commitment to governance extends to its recently launched subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, which focuses on warehouse automation. The appointment of Mr. Pandit reinforces the company’s dedication to compliance and ethical business practices, boosting investor confidence in ARAPL’s mission and future endeavours.

