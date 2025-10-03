Aramco, Honeywell, and KAUST Sign Joint Development Agreement to Develop Technology to Advance the Capabilities of Crude-to-Chemicals

- Advertisement -

In a move intended to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s leadership in downstream innovation, Aramco, Honeywell, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to co-develop a next-generation direct Crude-to-Chemicals (CTC) technology.

The collaboration will focus on developing and scaling up the full CTC process. This initiative aims to significantly reduce both capital and operating costs associated with CTC conversion.

The new CTC pathway is designed to extract significant value from each barrel of crude oil by converting it directly into light olefins and other high-demand chemicals. The innovative CTC process concept is expected to improve fuel efficiency, carbon utilization, and process economics—allowing for more efficient and cost-effective production at scale.

The collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by helping to advance economic diversification, build national research and technology capabilities, and strengthen the Kingdom’s position across the petrochemicals industry. It represents a strategic alignment among industrial know-how, academic excellence, and market ambition — delivering a platform for high-impact innovation.

Dr. Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination

Dr. Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination said, “This collaboration with Honeywell UOP and KAUST furthers Aramco’s efforts to drive innovation and shape the future of petrochemicals. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies, we aim to enhance energy efficiency and unlock increased value from every barrel of crude. This novel Crudeto-Chemicals process is aligned with our vision of supporting the global transition towards cleaner, high-performance chemical production. Moreover, this initiative demonstrates our focus on contributing to the growth of a vibrant ecosystem, where the deployment of innovative technologies can create lasting value for our stakeholders, our communities, and the environment.”

Mr. Rajesh Gattupalli, Honeywell UOP President

Mr. Rajesh Gattupalli, Honeywell UOP President said, “This agreement marks a defining moment in our strategic collaboration with Aramco and KAUST – and in the global evolution of Crude-to-Chemicals technology. With Honeywell UOP’s deep expertise in catalytic process design and commercial scaleup, we’re well positioned to drive this innovation forward. The outcome is expected to enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enable the Kingdom to unlock greater value from its resources while solidifying its competitive edge in the global chemicals market.”

KAUST’s involvement brings leading-edge scientific expertise into the heart of industrial development, ensuring that research, design, and innovation move in lockstep. The collaboration underscores the value of integrating applied research with market-driven objectives to accelerate technology readiness and national capability.

Dr. Ian Campbell, Senior Vice President, National Transformation Institute

Dr. Ian Campbell, Senior Vice President, National Transformation Institute (NTI) commented, “At KAUST, we believe that impactful science must translate into industrial solutions. This collaboration brings our research expertise together with the world-class engineering and R&D capabilities of Honeywell UOP and Aramco to address a major opportunity in the petrochemicals industry. It is a model for how academia and industry can jointly accelerate technology development in support of Saudi Arabia’s innovation-driven economy.”

