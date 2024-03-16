Apurva Computers Leading the Way in Providing Cutting-Edge IT Solutions

- Advertisement -

Apurva Computers Technologies Private Limited, established in 1997, engages in manufacturing, exporting, importing, and trading of various products, ranging from mini PCs, thin clients to zero clients under their brand name Smartstation. Registered at the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, the company operates within a diverse spectrum of technological solutions.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Manish Dave, Director of Apurva Computer Technologies, delves into the brand’s product portfolio, growth trajectory, and market prospects. He highlights their participation in the Make in India initiative with a commitment to domestic manufacturing.

Please provide an overview of Smartstation and its offerings.

Smart Station, a 27-year-old company, initially specialized in thin clients, now offers a wide range of computing solutions, particularly focusing on industries. We provide fanless machines tailored for industrial applications like calling booths and digital media solutions. We also export to Australia, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand. Recently, we’ve introduced gaming machines with dedicated graphics serving as workstations and gaming rigs.

What are the recent product launches of Smartstation?

We’ve launched machines featuring dedicated graphic cards, earning us recognition for innovation from the CMDA Committee, for which we’re thankful and feel excited.

What are Smartstation’s customer service policies?

We prioritize quality, boasting a failure rate below 1%. With toll-free customercare numbers, we ensure timely support, with services in our Ahmedabad premises. Any necessary replacements are completed within 48 hours.

How does Smartstation contribute to the Make in India initiative?

We align with the government’s initiatives by manufacturing locally in our assembly-lines in Ahmedabad. We hold quality certifications equivalent to multinational companies, and were are committed to the Make in India ethos.

What factors influence Smartstation’s market performance?

Cloud computing plays a pivotal role with our machines and thin clients facilitate endpoint solutions for cloud computing needs. Post-Covid, the market is expanding due to increased reliance on cloud technologies.

Please brief us about your market presence and channel network?

We have a strong presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chennai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, with a growing presence in the North. Our widespread customer-base and channel partners contribute significantly to our distribution network.

What message would you like to convey to your stakeholders?

We’re grateful to NCN for their ongoing support and to our customers and partners for their trust in us and our products and services. As we continue to focus on customer-centric approaches and quality products and services, we foresee significant growth potential for us in the market in the coming times.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Apurva Computers

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429