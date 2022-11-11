Apptio Launches Business-Agility Tools and Improves Cloud Spend Forecasting for Digital-First Businesses

- Advertisement - -

Apptio, a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications made 2 additional announcements:

Apptio Improves Cloud Spend Forecasting for Digital-First Businesses with New Planning Solution – According to the 2022 State of FinOps Report, most FinOps practitioners rely on ad hoc collaborative planning methods, closed information, and inappropriate tools to build cloud forecasts, which lacks team ownership, visibility, and flexibility. Apptio can assist enterprises in overcoming the unique challenges of cloud-based financial planning, establishing new paths with planning solutions that improve predictions for business reasons, combining the priorities of many stakeholder groups, and adapting to changes.

Apptio Strengthens the Economic Resilience of its Customers with Launch of Business-Agility Tools – Gartner reported that “…78% of CFOs will increase or maintain enterprise digital investments through 2023 even if inflation persists.” Instead of reevaluating digital transformation, organisations are targeting their spending to increase efficiencies and innovation. In response, Apptio is launching new updates to enable organisations to accelerate this journey while simultaneously delivering the unit-cost reductions the present moment demands.

In addition, Apptio and TBM Council recently initiated an annual practitioner survey across all industries and worldwide regions. The 2021 State of TBM Report strives to increase comprehension of how TBM is utilized to create business results.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.