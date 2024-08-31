Applied Materials Teams with Tamil Nadu Government to Establish Center of Excellence in AI and Data Science for Semiconductor Manufacturing and Equipment

- Advertisement -

Applied Materials India Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tamil Nadu Government whereby Applied intends to establish an advanced AI-enabled technology development Center of Excellence focused on semiconductor manufacturing and equipment at Chennai. This Center will aim to work with local universities and industry partners to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and help develop a future-ready talent pool to support chip industry growth. As part of this effort, Applied Materials plans to grow its workforce in the state to more than 500 technical jobs over the next few years.

The MOU was signed in San Francisco in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. M.K. Stalin and Dr. Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, Inc.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. M K Stalin

Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. M K Stalin said, “Investment in key sectors such as advanced electronics and semiconductors will help us achieve the $1 trillion economy goal by 2030. We want to make Tamil Nadu the most advanced knowledge and innovation hub in South Asia.”

Speaking on the MOU, Minister for Industries Dr. T R B Rajaa said, “Tamil Nadu aims to grow the semiconductor ecosystem by fostering industry partnerships, cultivating a research-oriented culture, and developing a skilled workforce. I believe this collaboration with Applied Materials will help us create the right talent and play a strong role in Tamil Nadu’s journey to becoming a leading hub for semiconductor manufacturing.”

Commenting on the MOU signing, Dr. Prabu Raja, President, Semiconductor Products Group, Applied Materials, Inc. said, “Tamil Nadu is one of India’s most industrialized states with a thriving manufacturing sector and an impressive scientific talent pool. Applied Materials looks forward to growing our presence in Chennai and working with the government to bring AI capabilities and advanced analytics to the local semiconductor manufacturing and equipment ecosystem.”

The planned Center will further strengthen Applied Materials’ existing collaborations with academic institutions in Tamil Nadu, which aim to advance research in AI, machine learning and data science for the semiconductor equipment sector.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MOU

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 171