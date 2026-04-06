APLEX Technology Drives Industrial PC Innovation with AI Solutions and Expands Strong Growth in India

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APLEX Technology, founded in 2004, is a global leader in industrial computing, delivering high-performance, durable solutions with AI and edge innovations for diverse applications worldwide. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sarfaraz Chougule, Sr. Sales Engineer, Maestrotek Innovations Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on industrial PC solutions, market growth, and future expansion plans.

Can you give us an overview of APLEX Technology and its product offerings?

APLEX Technology, based in Taiwan, is known for its excellence in industrial computing solutions. We offer a comprehensive range of industrial PCs designed for diverse and demanding environments. Our portfolio includes fully sealed IP65 and IP67-rated industrial panel PCs with integrated buttons, making them highly suitable for applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals and automotive, where durability and reliability are critical.

What are some of the key solutions offered for specialized applications?

We provide high-brightness industrial panel PCs specifically designed for outdoor environments, including EV charging stations and offshore marine applications. In addition, our box PCs are highly customizable, allowing customers to configure systems based on their requirements. These range from Intel Celeron to Core i7 and Ultra 7 processors, ensuring flexibility, performance, and scalability across different industrial use cases.

How has your journey in the Indian market been so far?

APLEX Technology has recently partnered with Maestrotek Innovations as its official distributor in India. Over the past year, we have witnessed steady growth, with successful deployments across multiple sectors, especially in the automotive industry. The response has been encouraging, highlighting the growing demand for reliable industrial computing solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / APLEX

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