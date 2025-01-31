Apexon Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Generative AI Services Report and Advanced Analytics and AI Services Report

- Advertisement -

Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI (GenAI) Services and Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports. ISG evaluated over 75 service providers in this assessment, recognizing Apexon’s expertise in delivering AI-powered solutions, driving innovation and engineering intelligence into platform development, to build intelligent enterprises.

Generative AI Services Report

ISG positioned Apexon as a Leader in the Strategy & Consulting Services and Development & Deployment Services quadrants.

Apexon’s strengths highlighted in the report include:

Providing strategic advisory to ensure scalable Generative AI adoption with minimal disruption.

Accelerating AI deployment with tailored pilots and cloud-native integrations for frictionless deployments.

Delivering rapid ROI with a speed-to-value approach and measurable outcomes.

Leveraging partnerships and advanced accelerators to create scalable, high-performance applications.

Empowering enterprises to unlock measurable value rapidly with tailored GenAI solutions, focusing on realistic ROI, robust governance, and continuous innovation to confidently scale AI initiatives while driving impactful business outcomes.

Apexon’s innovative Genysys platform, customized offerings, and strong partnerships ensure seamless deployment and continuous optimization, enabling businesses to drive operational efficiency and explore new growth opportunities.

Advanced Analytics and AI Services Report

ISG positioned Apexon as a Leader in the quadrants for Data Science and AI Services, Data Modernization Services, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services, recognizing the company’s strengths in:

Empowering organizations with real-time insights, compliance-driven AI solutions, and predictive analytics through customizable frameworks.

Enabling seamless data management, enhanced governance, and AI-driven transformation for organizations to stay ahead of the curve.

Delivering real-time insights with intuitive, user-centric dashboards and storytelling techniques that transform data into actionable business outcomes.

Integrating deep industry knowledge with AI-driven solutions and proprietary frameworks to address complex data challenges and deliver impactful business outcomes.

Combining advanced visualizations, user-centric design, interactive reporting, and industry-specific expertise to help organizations drive meaningful business outcomes through data solutions.

Mr. Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon

“Our leadership positions in key data and AI-focused ISG reports reaffirm our role as a trusted partner in engineering intelligent enterprises,” said Mr. Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. “This recognition validates our strategic investments in transformative platforms, unlocking the full potential of Generative AI to drive tailored content, enhance operational efficiency, and foster deeper engagement. We are equally proud that our expertise in seamless data management, robust governance, and AI-driven transformation has been highlighted as a strength.”

Mr. Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Principal Analyst, ISG.

“Apexon defines itself as a thought leader in the generative AI space, integrating innovation, industry insight, and scalable solutions into its offerings,” said Mr. Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Principal Analyst, ISG. “Through platforms like Genysys and strong collaborations with leading technology providers, they are pioneering new pathways for organizations to harness data as a strategic asset. This forward-focused approach underscores their role in driving the next wave of AI-driven transformation.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Apexon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 149