Apexon Earns Great Place To Work Certification Across Four Countries

Apexon, a digital-first technology services firm, has once again been Certified by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This year, Apexon secured certification across all its operating geographies—India, the USA, the UK, and Mexico—validating its strong workplace culture rooted in trust, transparency, and growth.

This year, Apexon has achieved its ninth consecutive Great Place To Work® certification in India, sixth in the USA, and third successive win in the UK, while earning this recognition for the first time in Mexico—a testament to its strong workplace culture and commitment to employee experience across all geographies.

Employee feedback highlighted Apexon’s inclusive culture, robust people policies, comprehensive learning and development initiatives, and various programs demonstrating the company’s dedication to cultivating a positive workplace atmosphere.

Mr. Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon

“This recognition reaffirms Apexon’s commitment to building a high-performance, people-first culture,” said Mr. Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. “It reflects not just the passion and resilience of our team but also our focus on creating an environment where innovation thrives, careers accelerate, and every individual contributes to shaping the future. Our people are the driving force behind our success, and this honour underscores the strength of that foundation.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. They lead the industry with the most rigorous, data-based model for quantifying employee experience: The Great Place To Work® Trust Model. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Ms. Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Ms. Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Apexon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

