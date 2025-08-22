AnyDesk Eyes India Growth – Expanding Partnerships, Channel Strategy, and Innovative Solutions for Seamless Remote Access

- Advertisement -

AnyDesk is a fast, secure, and user-friendly remote desktop application, enabling seamless access to any device anytime, anywhere for effortless work and collaboration. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Leo Pak, Team Lead Sales, APAC, AnyDesk, shares insights on India strategy, channel growth, partnerships, and upcoming innovations.

Can you tell us about your journey and focus in the Indian market so far?

I’ve been associated with AnyDesk for nearly four years now. During this period, we have been very focused on the Indian market. India has always been a very promising region for us, and that is one of the reasons I am here today. Interestingly, I am the only participant in this panel who is not from India, which itself highlights how important this market is for us. AnyDesk already enjoys strong recognition in India, and our brand is widely used and trusted.

What is AnyDesk’s strategic direction in 2025, particularly for India?

Our strategy for 2025 revolves around strengthening our channel market. We believe that partnerships are the backbone of sustainable growth. This is why we are heavily investing in channel business and working very closely with our partners. India offers a huge opportunity, and with our strong partner ecosystem, we are confident of driving deeper engagement with customers.

Can you share details about AnyDesk’s newly established entity in India?

We established our new company in Bangalore in May 2025, and we officially inaugurated it on 11th August. This is a very important milestone for us because it brings us closer to our customers and partners in India. With a local entity, we are now able to provide faster support, more efficient services, and an overall better experience for our users in the region. It also reinforces our long-term commitment to the Indian market.

How do partners contribute to AnyDesk’s success in the Indian market?

Partners are at the heart of our business model. We rely heavily on them for customer outreach, support, and satisfaction. Our vision is to expand networking in the channel ecosystem by investing resources into collaboration, joint marketing, and co-branded activities. Together, we aim to enhance revenue opportunities, address customer needs more accurately, and drive stronger market penetration.

Beyond remote access, are there new innovations AnyDesk will launch?

While our core business remains remote access, which is a strong foundation, we are not limiting ourselves to just one product. We are excited about our upcoming solution—AnyDesk One. This is an integrated office tool that will combine remote access, meetings, and chat into a single platform. It’s designed to improve collaboration and productivity, and we believe it will be a game-changer when launched in the market very soon.

How will AnyDesk convert India’s free users into paying customers?

That’s a great question. India indeed has a very large number of AnyDesk users, both free and paid. Our approach is to leverage data-driven strategies. We have a dedicated data team analyzing usage patterns and customer behavior. This helps us identify specific categories of clients and their unique needs. Based on these insights, we can provide tailored solutions, address gaps, and gradually convert free users into paid ones. It’s about moving from “data to revenue” by accurately targeting the right audience.

What makes the Indian market such a big opportunity for AnyDesk?

The scale. India offers over 99% untapped opportunities for us. The sheer size of the user base, combined with the rapid digital adoption, makes this market unique. People are already familiar with our brand; what’s left for us is to deepen trust, provide localized support, and create more value for our partners and customers.

What message would you like to share with your customers and partners in India?

I would like to say that we are thrilled with the love and trust that customers in India have shown toward AnyDesk. Our brand is already well-known here, and now, with our new entity and upcoming innovations, we want to take that success to the next level. Together with our partners, we aim to deliver greater value, build stronger connections, and continue shaping the future of remote work and digital collaboration in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AnyDesk

