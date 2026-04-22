ANT PC Registers Robust Growth of its Custom-Built AI Solutions, High-End Creator PCs and Gaming Solutions

- Advertisement -





ANT PC, based in Delhi, is one of India’s leading solution providers for high-performance workstations, GPU servers, and custom computing solutions. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO, Ant PC, shares about their brand’s performance, product-line, market strategy and future plans.

Please share about ANT PC’s latest product-line and performance in 2025?

At ANT PC, 2025 has been a year of strong growth and strategic expansion. We have significantly strengthened our portfolio across enterprise-grade servers, AI workstations and high-performance gaming systems. Our latest product lines are focused on next-gen computing, powered by Intel Xeon/ Core Ultra processors/ AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Series, high-frequency DDR5 memory, and NVIDIA RTX & RTX PRO GPUs. We have also expanded deeper into AI/ML and data center solutions, catering to startups, enterprises, and research organizations. In terms of performance, ANT PC has witnessed substantial growth in demand for custom-built AI Solutions (Servers/ workstations) and high-end creator PCs, driven by India’s accelerating adoption of AI and content creation. We’ve also enhanced our build quality, thermal optimization, and after-sales support—further strengthening customer trust and brand positioning.

Please discuss ANTPC’s recent launches and how they are doing?

Recently, ANT PC has introduced a range of next-generation custom PC, AI workstation & Single/Multi GPU Server solutions, including systems powered by Intel/AMD processors and NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs. These launches have received a strong market response, especially from professionals in architecture, VFX, AI development, and engineering simulation. Additionally, our newly introduced high-performance gaming cabinets and optimized airflow builds have been well accepted by enthusiasts. Overall, the response has been highly encouraging, with increased traction from both B2C (gamers & creators) and B2B segments (enterprises & studios).

What is ANT PC’s latest gaming product-line?

Our latest gaming lineup is built around high FPS performance, superior thermals, and aesthetic design, featuring systems powered by Intel Core Ultrai5/i7/i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. We’ve also focused on offering value-driven configurations for main stream gamers while maintaining premium options for enthusiasts. The gaming segment continues to perform strongly, fueled by the growth of esports, streaming, and content creation in India. ANT PC has seen increased demand from gamers looking for customized, future-ready systems with high reliability and performance.

What market and technology trends do you expect in India in 2026 in the segments you operate?

The Indian market in 2026 is expected to be driven by three major trends:

1. AI Adoption at Scale –Businesses across industries will increasingly invest in AI infrastructure, driving demand for AI workstations and GPU servers.

2. Rise of Content Economy –With more creators, studios, and media professionals, demand for high-performance creator PCs will continue to grow.

3. Gaming& Esports Expansion–India’s gaming ecosystem is rapidly evolving, creating opportunities for high-end gaming systems and streaming setups.

Additionally, we foresee growth in cloud-integrated computing, edge AI, and hybrid work environments, opening new opportunities for customized computing solutions.

How is ANT PC integrating AI into its solutions?

ANT PC is actively integrating AI into its solutions by developing dedicated AI workstations and GPU servers optimized for machine learning, deep learning, and data science workloads. We focus on high VRAM GPUs, multi-GPU configurations, and scalable architectures to support AI training and inference. Additionally, we are working closely with clients to customize solutions based on their specific AI use cases, whether it’s computer vision, LLMs, or data analytics. Our goal is to make AI infrastructure more accessible, scalable, and performance-driven for Indian businesses and developers.

What are ANT PC’s initiatives to educate and motivate partners?

At ANT PC, we strongly believe in empowering our partner ecosystem. Our key initiatives include:

• Regular product training sessions on the latest hardware and technologies

• Technical workshops & webinars focused on AI, workstations, and gaming builds

• Sales enablement support, including marketing materials and campaign assistance

• Dedicated partner support teams to ensure smooth collaboration

We also actively collaborate with partners to help them understand evolving market demands and position the right solutions for their customers. Our aim is to build a knowledge-driven, growth-oriented partner network that evolves alongside the industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ANT PC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com, roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 86