Ant Esports View 515 Projector Takes the Market by Storm with Unmatched Features and Smart Connectivity

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Just days after its debut, the newly launched Ant Esports View 515 projector is already turning heads and dominating the conversation in the home entertainment space. With its powerful performance, smart features, and unbeatable accessibility, the View 515 is fast becoming the go-to projector for Indian consumers, selling almost 10,000 units within the inception month!

Featuring an impressive 4000 lumens brightness and Full HD 1920 x 1080 projection resolution, the View 515 delivers vivid, theater-like visuals in any setting. Coupled with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, viewers get deeper blacks, brighter whites, and immersive detail—perfect for movies, gaming, or presentations.

Running on Android 11, the projector comes equipped with WiFi 5 Dual Band and Bluetooth 5.0, making it a truly smart device. Native YouTube 1080p support and built-in compatibility with OTT Apps make it a content-ready powerhouse right out of the box. The Play Store support further allows users to explore a wide range of apps tailored to their needs.

The projector also features 2W speakers, Auto Keystone correction, and a Bluetooth remote, ensuring user-friendly operation and minimal setup hassle. Backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, it provides sufficient performance for smooth app usage and streaming.

Key Highlights:

4000 Lumens brightness with 1080p Full HD projection Android 11 OS with Play Store and app support

Native support for YouTube 1080p, OTT APPs

Auto Keystone, Bluetooth remote, and 2W built-in speakers

WiFi 5 Dual Band and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Availability:

The Ant Esports View 515 is now widely available at major retail outlets as well as online through Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, and other leading e-commerce platforms—ensuring fast and easy delivery wherever you are.

Whether you’re upgrading your movie nights or setting up a portable home theatre, the Ant Esports View 515 is designed to deliver more for less—setting a new benchmark in entry-level projectors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 169