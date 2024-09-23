Ant Esports Ushers in a New Era of Power Supply Manufacturing in India

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Himanshu Jain, Director of Ant Esports, discusses their latest ‘Make in India’ initiative, with the rollout of their Value Series Power Supply (VS650L).

What inspired Ant Esports to manufacture power supplies in India?

The Switched-Mode Power Supply (SMPS) for personal computers has seen minimal changes over the last few decades. Apart from the recent standard change, which has introduced the new GPU power connector in the form of 12HPWR, there has been no significant change in the Computer Power Supplies for a long time. And that makes the Computer SMPSs a very easy but very tricky product to manufacture locally. So, we decided to kick off our manufacturing with this power supply.

Please share details about the capacity, size, etc of your power supply manufacturing plant.

Running at full capacity, this plant of Ant Esports situated at the Okhla Phase II can shell out 50,000 units of PSUs for a month (for now). The entire facility, including Wave Soldering, ATE (Automatic Test Equipment) Unit, and Packing Machine is situated in a span of over 15,000 Sq. Ft area. Right now, with the inception of this manufacturing, we are mass-producing only one model, the VS650L, which is a new addition to our ever-popular entry-level Value Series lineup. Most of the components used in the PSU are Taiwanese, with the exception of a few cherry-picked Indian components, the supplied power cable is also BIS certified, and the PSU units are tried and tested to withstand the extreme variations of the tropical Indian climate, and fluctuating home electric lines.

What models of power supplies are you planning to manufacture at this new plant?

Right now, we offer only one model of PSU, which is the ‘VS650L’ but soon we will delve into other capacities of PSUs in the value series as well as well as other higher capacities; as our manufacturing plant is capable of making up to 1500w of PSU Units! We are planning on 80+ and Cybernetics Certified PSUs as well.

Will these power supplies be sold exclusively under your brand, or are you also offering manufacturing services for OEMs

Although we are currently focused on making our own power supplies, we’ve been approached by a few clients, and we are in talks with them for OEM responsibilities. The VS650L specifically, is a sweet spot for price-sensitive users, in case of budget category PC builds, this PSU can easily handle the latest gen i5/Ryzen 5 with a 16-Series GPU, or Even an RTX 3060/4060 8GB. Without GPU, this can handle any latest Generation locked CPU with Integrated GPU.

What makes your manufacturing process stand out in terms of the latest technology, machinery, and R&D facilities?

The main thing to talk about here is how state of the art our facility is, in terms of Quality Control; in four different points of the supply chain, the capability of the PSU is monitored by 4 DC Load Testers (part of the ATE Unit), while a separate fully manual unit (same one used by leading PSU Manufactures and top tech reviews in the world.) is present to be used to iron out any issues, or to troubleshoot any discrepancies in the supply chain. The PSU Burn in Unit (which is the other part of the ATE) is another great addition where the PSUs are put through their paces by applying static and variable power load, while trapping them in a confined environment, commencing a torture/stress test which resembles the real-life usage scenarios of the PSU. The PSUs that survive, get marked as a ‘QC passed unit’ and forwarded to the packing section.

What production growth do you expect in the next two years?

As mentioned earlier, we are currently operating with the capacity of producing 50,000 PSUs in a month of a single SKU. As more and more SKUs are added, we will have to prioritize the required SKUs accordingly.

