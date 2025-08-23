Ant Esports Unveils Next-Generation Cooling Arsenal for Gamers and Creators

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Ant Esports is pushing the boundaries of PC cooling with the launch of its all-new lineup of AIO liquid coolers and air coolers, setting a new standard for performance, design, and innovation in the gaming industry. This is the most powerful AIO and air-cooling lineup in Ant Esports history, combining extreme performance with next-level aesthetics.

Revolutionary AIO Liquid Coolers:

Glacius Series

2.8″ High-Res Customizable LCD Display

Customizable with JPG, GIF & MP4

2600 RPM Pump, 2200 RPM FANs

Support for up to AM5 & LGA1851

Available in 240mm and 360mm

3 Years of Warranty

ICEStorm Series

Magnetic Detachable Temperature Display

Customizable ARGB Pump head and FANs

2650 RPM Pump, 2000 RPM FANs

Support for up to AM5 & LGA1851

Available in 240mm and 360mm

3 Years of Warranty

Elite Air Coolers with Digital Flair:

V Series Digital Air Coolers

Combines high thermal performance with eye-catching digital displays.

Models: V4 Digital: 90mm single-tower; V6 Digital: 120mm single-tower, up to 200W TDP; V8 Digital: Dual 120mm fans, dual-tower, up to 260W TDP — built for extreme overclocking.

Universal Platform Support:

All models are compatible with the latest AMD AM5 and Intel LGA1851 sockets, bridging the gap between cutting- edge hardware and next-level performance.

Mr. Himanshu Jain, Founder & CEO at Ant Esports

“Ant Esports is redefining what gamers and creators should expect from CPU cooling,” said Mr. Himanshu Jain, Founder & CEO at Ant Esports. “From customizable LCD displays to high-performance pumps and fans, this lineup is designed to dominate thermals and aesthetics alike — giving our users the ultimate control over their machines.”

The full lineup is available immediately via Ant Esports’ official store and leading retail partners. Gamers and creators ready to push the limits can experience the most powerful AIO and air-cooling lineup in Ant Esports history today.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 156