Ant Esports Unveils Cutting-Edge Cooling Solutions – ICE-Flow, ICE-Glow, and ICE-Infinite Series of CPU Liquid Coolers

- Advertisement - -

Ant Esports announces the launch of its latest lineup of CPU liquid coolers – the ICE-Flow, ICE-Glow, and ICE-Infinite series. Meticulously designed to strike a harmonious balance between minimalist aesthetics and high-end cooling performance, these coolers represent a breakthrough in cooling technology.

Ant Esports’ ICE-Flow and ICE-Glow series redefine expectations by introducing a premium feature – real-time CPU temperature display on the pump. What sets these coolers apart is not just the cutting-edge technology but also the pocket-friendly price tag, ensuring that enthusiasts and gamers alike can enjoy this premium feature without breaking the bank. The simplicity of plug-and-play functionality eliminates the need for additional software, making these coolers accessible to users of all expertise levels.

While the Ant Esports ICE-Flow and ICE-Glow offer a crystal clear on pump display for real time CPU temperature monitoring, the ICE-Infinite on the other hand is equipped with an Infinity mirror design for those who like to keep things simple. Addition of ARGB tubes in the ICE-Glow is a category first and caters to those aiming for the best ARGB experience possible. All three coolers use universal 3-pin ARGB and 4-pin PWM connectors & are equipped with high static pressure fans to deliver optimum cooling making these coolers suitable for mainstream gaming and professional rigs.

Mr. Amit Putatunda, Product Manager, Ant Esports.

“We are thrilled to introduce our ICE-Flow, ICE-Glow, and ICE-Infinite series of CPU liquid coolers, marking a significant stride in the realm of cooling solutions. Our focus has always been on delivering high-end performance, and with these new series, we bring an added dimension of style and affordability to the mix,” said Mr. Amit Putatunda, Product Manager, Ant Esports.

Ant Esports is committed to expanding its portfolio of high-end cooling solutions, catering to a broad spectrum of users, including budget-conscious consumers. With the rising Thermal Design Power (TDP) of even the latest budget-friendly CPUs from Intel and AMD, the ICE-Flow, ICE-Glow, and ICE-Infinite series address the need for efficient and affordable cooling solutions.

The Ant Esports ICE-Flow, ICE-Glow, and ICE-Infinite series coolers are available immediately from the Ant Esports nationwide network of authorized retailers and distributors, as well as direct from the Ant Esports official website and major E-Commerce websites. The products are backed by a one-year warranty and the Ant Esports nationwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of all the products please refer to the Ant Esports website or contact your local Ant Esports sales or PR representative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.