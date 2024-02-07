Ant Esports treads into Display Solutions with the Launch of View 511, View 611 and View 811 Smart LED Projectors

- Advertisement - -

Ant Esports announces the launch of its latest display solutions, the View 811, View 511 and View 611 projectors. These projectors mark Ant Esports’ strategic entry into providing high-quality visual experiences for both professionals and casual users seeking versatile and portable display solutions.

Ant Esports View 811: Premium Display Solution

The View 811 stands as the premium offering with a quad-core CPU, 32GB storage, and 1GB RAM. Supporting all popular applications natively, including OTT apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime, it features USB and HDMI ports for versatile connectivity. With a RJ45 port for Ethernet, dual-band WiFi, auto-focus, and a maximum resolution of full HD 1080p, the View 811 is a powerhouse. Dual built-in speakers, a dust-proof design, 6000 lumens brightness, and a mounting bracket make it a top-tier choice for immersive viewing experiences.

Ant Esports View 611: A Smart Hub for Entertainment

The View 611 takes the viewing experience to the next level with its smart capabilities. Equipped with a quad-core CPU, 16GB storage, and 2GB of RAM, this projector supports popular OTT applications like Netflix and Amazon Prime out of the box. The View 611 features a stunning 1080p Full HD resolution and supports a maximum projection size of 150 inches. With 8W built-in speakers and dual-band WiFi supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, this smart projector delivers an immersive audio-visual experience for a wide range of entertainment needs.

Ant Esports View 511: Unleashing Versatility and Connectivity

The View 511 projector redefines versatility with dual USB and a single HDMI port, making it compatible with laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles. Its HDMI port allows users to transform the projector into a smart device via Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick, opening up a world of streaming possibilities. With a maximum resolution of 720p, the View 511 offers clear and vibrant visuals, supporting a maximum projection size of 150 inches. Boasting 1200 lumens of brightness and built-in speakers, this projector is perfect for various settings, from casual gaming to movie nights at home.

Both the Ant Esports View 511 and View 611 come bundled with a free projector screen, enhancing the overall viewing experience, while the View 811 and View 611 projectors come with four-point keystone correction, ensuring a customizable and aligned projection for various environments. Whether it’s for professional presentations, educational purposes, or casual home entertainment, these projectors provide a versatile and user-friendly solution.

Mr. Ravvi Dhyani, Product Manager at Ant Esports.

“We are thrilled to introduce the View 811, View 511 and View 611 projectors, showcasing our commitment to delivering top-notch display solutions. Ant Esports recognizes the diverse needs of our users, whether they are working professionals or casual gamers. These projectors offer a perfect blend of versatility, connectivity, and smart capabilities, empowering users to enjoy an exceptional visual experience anywhere they go.” said Mr. Ravvi Dhyani, Product Manager at Ant Esports.

Model Retail Price Ant Esports View 811 Smart LED Projector ₹35,899 Ant Esports View 611 Smart LED Projector ₹20,999 Ant Esports View 511 LED Projector ₹9,699

Availability

The Ant Esports View 811, View 511 and View 611 series projectors are available immediately from the Ant Esports nationwide network of authorized retailers and distributors, as well as direct from the Ant Esports official website and major E-Commerce websites.

The products are backed by a one-year warranty and the Ant Esports nationwide customer service and technical support network.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

