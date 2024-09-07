Ant Esports Launches “VS650L” A Made In India PSU

- Advertisement -

Ant Esports, the homegrown brand of Acro Engineering Company, has made their Okhla Phase II Plant operational, and the first product to roll out of there is the Value Series Power Supply VS650L under the “Make in India” Initiative.

Previously, all the products of Ant Esports were sourced from foreign countries, but now, they have their own facility, and the possibilities for this is endless, since the company has complete hold over their Quality Control and supply chain, it will be very convenient for the experienced team of Ant Esports to get more affordable quality products out in the budget segment.

The Factory is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, like DC Load Testers, which check for the actual load capacity of the PSU in multiple points of the assembly line, also PSU Burn-In Testers, which checks each and every PSUs for multiple cycles, to make sure they are perfect for the consumer.

Each internal components used in the PSUs are cherry-picked by the seasoned team of engineers at Ant Esports, to maintain the level of reliability that people expect from the Value Series PSUs. A combination of Taiwanese and Indian components makes the VS650, as well as the other PSUs in pipeline, which calls for a perfect balance of cost effectiveness and performance.

Now, talking about the PSU itself, the traditional black and yellow theme colors are replaced with green, white and black to distinctly differentiate this India-Made PSU from the regular Value series PSU. A high-quality power cable, a few cable ties are also included in the box as standard accessory, and as for the connectors, 2*Molex, 4*SATA Power, 1*8(6+2)Pin PCIe, and 1*24(20+4)Pin with 8(4+4)Pin EPS connectors are available in this non-modular PSU, which makes it compatible with systems which has entry-level graphics cards that requires PCIe power, and just like other VS series PSUs, these units are covered by 2 Years of Warranty.

Overall, this is definitely a leap towards a brighter future for Ant Esports, as this facility will fuel more and more manufacturing, R&D and Testing of their products, and in terms will increase repairability of these Make in India lineup of products.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ANT Esports

