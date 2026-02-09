Ant Esports Launches Influencer Program to Support Emerging Gaming & Tech Creators in India

- Advertisement -

Ant Esports, one of India’s finest gaming and PC hardware brands, has announced the launch of the Ant Esports Influencer Program, a new initiative designed to support and collaborate with gaming and tech content creators across the country.

The program aims to create a structured platform where creators can register their interest to collaborate with Ant Esports through product reviews, content integrations, and community-driven campaigns. The initiative is especially focused on nurturing up-and-coming and mid-scale creators, helping them grow with access to products, early information, and brand support.

Through the Influencer Program, shortlisted creators will receive a range of benefits, including:

• Exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming Ant Esports products

• Free Ant Esports merchandise and welcome kits

• Product review units for hands-on content creation

• Invitations to Ant Esports–sponsored events in India, such as product launches, exhibitions, and community meetups

The program will initially emphasize product-driven creator collaborations, enabling creators to work hands-on with Ant Esports products while delivering platform-specific content. Ant Esports may expand collaboration formats over time as the program evolves.

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO, Ant Esports

Speaking about the launch, the Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO, Ant Esports shared, “We believe every creator starts somewhere. With the Ant Esports Influencer Program, our goal is to support passionate gaming and tech creators by giving them access to products, visibility, and opportunities to grow alongside the brand. Ant Esports has always supported budding creators, standing alongside many of today’s established voices from their early days, and this program is a natural extension of that commitment.”

Creators interested in joining the program can register through the official Ant Esports registration form. All applications will be reviewed internally, and shortlisted creators will be contacted directly by the Ant Esports team.

With this initiative, Ant Esports reinforces its commitment to building a creator-first ecosystem, supporting India’s rapidly growing gaming and PC hardware community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

