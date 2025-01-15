Ant Esports Introduces ‘Ant Coin’ Rewards Program

- Advertisement -

Ant Esports is kicking off the New Year celebrations with the launch of an exciting new rewards initiative for its customers. The program, named “Ant Coin”, offers buyers the chance to earn rewards with every purchase of Ant Esports products.

The rewards come in the form of scratch cards, which can be redeemed for cash prizes of varying amounts. Customers will receive these scratch cards upon purchasing Ant Esports products and can redeem them via the newly launched rewards portal on the Ant Esports official website (https://antesports.com/rewards/).

The offer will be live from 8th January 2025 to 8th March 2025, with the final date for coupon redemption being 15th March 2025. Scratch cards will be available with most Ant Esports components (T&C apply), with only a few exceptions.

This initiative promises a strong start to 2025 for Ant Esports and a fitting end to the financial year 2024-25. With easy redemption, attractive cash prizes, and broad product eligibility, the program is set to create a rewarding experience for both resellers and end-users alike.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

