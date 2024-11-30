Ant Esports Aims To Become A Fully Community Driven Brand

- Advertisement -

Ant Esports took a bold step in consumer satisfaction, announcing the development of their new line-up of products, collaborating with the community.

In the next few days, surveys will be conducted over social media platforms, and depending upon the consumers’ preferences, they will launch new products through a sub-brand; starting with the peripherals, with these surveys, the product specs will be finalized as per the choice of the community and they will present those to the community as new year gifts in 2025.

Although this is a long process, but these products will be a class apart, in-line with the international competitors, while offering an insane value for money, for which Ant Esports already known.

It’s been also clarified on the behalf of Ant Esports that this new lineup will be entirely focusing on Performance, Quality and there will be no compromise on these front, as Ant Esports was known as the budget king in for a long time, they are hell-bent on capturing the premium PC components and peripherals market this time, and they want to do this with the help of the community relation they have kept over the years in different social media platforms over the last years.

This three-phase survey is planned to run till the end of this FY, and they will keep revealing the final products that culminated as the result of the surveys, and hopefully by the new financial year will dawn in a new era and we will be able to see a new eco-system of high-end consumer products that will cater to gaming enthusiasts, content creators and professional who require high-performance customs PCs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ant Esports

