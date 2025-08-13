Announcing ASUS NUC 15 Performance

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced NUC 15 Performance, a cutting-edge barebone mini PC that features the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 7 processors (Series 2) and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 / 5060 Laptop GPUs. This compact powerhouse delivers exceptional performance in a sleek 3-liter design, and is ideal for high-vision computing in commercial and industrial applications.

Next-level performance

Powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or Ultra 7 255HX processor, NUC 15 Performance delivers exceptional AI performance and efficiency, offering up to an 18% performance boost over previous NUC models for smooth multitasking while running the most demanding apps. Designed for business and creative professionals, NUC 15 Performance ensures seamless, high-efficiency computing to enhance productivity.

AI-powered visuals

NUC 15 Performance can be specified with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 Laptop GPUs, offering users advanced AI-powered visuals and 2X the visual prowess of previous-generation NUC models—ideal for seamless multitasking, accelerated content creation, and more.

Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices — state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, workflows and peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Adaptable and customizable

NUC 15 Performance is a NUC Kit that can be customized for specific business applications. Because these models do not include a pre-installed operating system, RAM or SSD, users can create mini PCs tailored exactly to preferred specifications.

Each NUC 15 Performance includes a versatile stand that allows for vertical or horizontal placement. In addition, the chassis does not have a logo, allowing for placement of a custom business logo.

Multi-display support

NUC 15 Performance supports up to five displays via two HDMI® 2.1, two DisplayPort™ 2.1 and one Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1. Multi-display setups are ideal for AI developers, fintech professionals, lab techs or business elites.

Seamless connectivity

Built-in Intel Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 enables transfer speeds that are 2X faster than WiFi 6, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures fast and stable connections. Users can experience ultrasmooth streaming, rapid data transfers, and uninterrupted collaborations for smooth and efficient workflows.

QuietFlow cooling design

Three built-in fans and a dual vapor chamber design ensure ultraquiet and efficient cooling. NUC 15 Performance dynamically adjusts fan speed based on real-time temperature and system workload, ensuring optimal cooling for any scenario. Chassis design has also been optimized for enhanced airflow and ventilation, keeping internal temperatures down and reducing the risk of overheating. This helps ensure stable performance, even after hours of use under heavy load. Additionally, the low-noise design of NUC 15 Performance enables users to focus on tasks like data analysis, video editing, or virtual meetings in relative silence.

Unleash Creativity with AI: Free 3 Months of Adobe Creative Cloud

Customers who purchase eligible NUC 15 Performance products can redeem a 3-month Adobe trial for extended access to industry-leading creative tools. This partnership aims to make high-end creative tools more accessible, allowing users to fully leverage Adobe’s ecosystem, empowering creativity and innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 215