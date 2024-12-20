Announcing ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI, the world’s first mini PC featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) integrated with Microsoft Copilot+. This revolutionary device is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance for use across diverse sectors, easily handling business, entertainment, and industrial apps. Boasting compact dimensions and advanced AI capabilities, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI sets a new benchmark for mini PC innovation, offering an alternative to traditional desktops in a compact package.

World’s first AI-enabled mini PC, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2)

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI represents a major leap in AI mini PC technology. It’s powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) that feature a multi-architecture design incorporating CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies. Delivering a total of 120 platform TOPS and 48 NPU TOPS, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI provides 3X the AI performance of previous-generation NUC models, making it ideal for commercial use, edge computing, and IoT applications.



Next-level performance with high-speed LPDDR5x memory

The built-in Intel Arc™ 140/130V GPU, powered by Xe2 Architecture, delivers up to 67 TOPS for outstanding performance. With Xe Super Scaling (XeSS) upscaling technology and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines, the GPU provides gaming and content creation capabilities that exceed expectations. It is also the first to feature on-chip LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s memory, offering up to 1.5X the bandwidth of DDR5.



ASUS Copilot+ PC

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI is a Copilot+ PC with a dedicated Copilot button for quick AI access, delivering fast and intelligent Windows experiences. Equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI allows effortless execution of AI instructions via voice commands. Powered by Windows 11, Copilot serves as an AI assistant, providing instant answers and inspiration from local and web sources, enhancing creativity, collaboration, and focus.

Designed for efficiency, reliability, and security

Engineered for 24/7 operation, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI incorporates advanced thermal management and robust security features, including Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module (TPM), and fingerprint recognition. ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI integrates seamlessly with IT ecosystems with ASUS Control Center Remote Management and Microsoft Windows Autopilot, simplifying operations and deployment. Compact powerhouse for diverse applications

With its 0.6-liter chassis and overall height of just 34mm, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI balances top-tier performance with a space-saving design. With embedded LPDDR5x memory, enhanced graphics, and intelligent cooling, this mini PC is optimized for demanding workloads across a wide range of IoT and edge computing scenarios. Additionally, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI meets EPEAT Climate+ energy standards, ensuring sustainable, power-efficient operation. The toolless-access design makes upgrades easy, offering flexibility alongside reliability.

Ultrafast connectivity

ASUS NUC 14 Pro features unparalleled connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and Thunderbolt™ 4, ensuring efficient, lightning-fast data transfers and seamless connections for a myriad of devices.

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI sets a new standard for AI-powered mini PCs, combining cutting-edge technologies with reliability, security, and seamless integration into any professional or industrial setting.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 146