Angel One Appoints Anuprita Daga as Group Chief Information Security Officer

Angel One announces the joining of Ms. Anuprita Daga as its Group CISO (Chief Information Security Officer). Angel One considers information security as a backbone of its operations, leveraging technology and data-driven approaches, to deliver unparalleled solutions to its clients. The fintech’s unwavering commitment to technological excellence is exemplified by this strategic appointment of Group CISO, who will play a pivotal role in strengthening and advancing the security infrastructure across multiple businesses of Angel One. This appointment underscores Angel One’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology.

Anuprita joins Angel One with an impeccable 25 years of domain expertise in spearheading security transformation, establishing and implementing security strategy, managing data privacy, and ensuring adoption and compliance of regulatory and global standards in the banking and finance industry. In her current role, Anuprita will enhance the information security, cyber security and data privacy framework at Angel One. She will focus on further developing, implementing, and enforcing robust security policies to safeguard customer sensitive information and sensitive information across the organization.

Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited

Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited said, “This marks a significant milestone for Angel One as we proudly welcome Anuprita to our team, as the Group Chief Information Security Officer. Her extensive experience and proven track record in championing data security, align seamlessly with our commitment to setting new standards in the fintech space. With Anuprita at the helm of our security strategy, we reaffirm our dedication to fortify our commitment to ensure enhanced security measures to our clients.”

Ms. Anuprita Daga, Group CISO, Angel One Limited

Ms. Anuprita Daga, Group CISO, Angel One Limited said, “I am thrilled to join Angel One, a pioneering force in the fintech space. As Group CISO, I look forward to leveraging my experience to fortify the organization’s security posture. Angel One’s commitment to technological excellence aligns seamlessly with my passion for driving robust security strategies. Together, we will navigate the dynamic landscape of data security, ensuring the highest standards of privacy for our clients and contributing to the continued success of Angel One in the fintech industry.”

As the former CISO of Yes Bank, Anuprita demonstrated exemplary competence in overseeing compliance within a complex and varied regulatory landscape. She was pivotal in driving security practices across Digital Banking Channels and products providing secured banking services. She has also ensured comprehensive security practices implementation across associated third- party outsourcing partners.

Anuprita has garnered esteemed recognition within the industry due to her outstanding accomplishments. She has been bestowed with The Global Top 100 Chief Information Security Officer by one of the UK forums. In addition to the international honour, she has earned the distinction of being recognized as a Top CSO 50 India and Top 10 Women Tech Leaders by various forums.

Furthermore, Anuprita actively contributes to the industry’s development, serving as a respected member of the jury for CNBC, CISO MAG Awards, Women in Cyber Security (WiCSE) forum from USA and many other forums. Her commitment extends to participating as a judge and mentor for the start-up evaluation program initiative driven by Data Security Council of India (NASSCOM) and Karnataka State Council.

