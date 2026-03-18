Ancillary Power Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Virtual Power Plant Solutions at 2026 Smart City Expo

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Ancillary Power returns to the Smart City & Net-Zero City Expo with a strong focus on innovation, presenting its latest developments under the theme “AI-Driven Dispatch × Enhancing Urban Energy Resilience.” Building on its earlier Virtual Power Plant (VPP) concept, the company is now expanding toward a more connected and intelligent urban energy ecosystem.

This year, the spotlight is on integrating smart factories, data centers, and distributed energy resources into a unified network. By combining demand response, energy storage, and smart EV charging, Ancillary Power showcases how cities can move beyond basic power access to smarter, more efficient energy management.

Turning Vision into Real-World Solutions

Over the past year, Ancillary Power has accelerated its transition from concept to implementation. With a focus on scalable and verifiable systems, the company has introduced solutions designed for both enterprise and public-sector applications.

At the expo, these advancements are presented as practical, collaborative opportunities—demonstrating how integrated energy systems can be deployed effectively across industries.

VPP as a Smart Energy ‘Toolbox’

Positioning VPP as a central framework for urban resilience, Ancillary Power highlights how distributed resources can be coordinated into a single, efficient system. Key applications include:

Demand Response: Managing peak loads and improving flexibility

Managing peak loads and improving flexibility Energy Storage: Ensuring backup power and optimized usage

Ensuring backup power and optimized usage Smart Charging: Transforming EV infrastructure into intelligent energy assets

Meet ‘Professor An’ – Simplifying Complex Energy Systems

To make advanced energy solutions more accessible, Ancillary Power introduces its brand mascot, Professor An. Acting as a communication guide, the character helps simplify complex concepts and enhances understanding for visitors and partners.

More supporting characters—representing real-time dispatch, green energy, and storage—are also in development and will be introduced across digital platforms.

Interactive Experience at the Booth

Visitors can engage with live, scenario-based demonstrations showcasing how AI-driven VPP systems function in real-world environments. QR-enabled access to detailed information and collaboration opportunities will also be available.

Through this showcase, Ancillary Power emphasizes its vision of building smarter, more resilient cities powered by intelligent and connected energy systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ancillary Power

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