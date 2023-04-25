Analog Devices Appoints Alan Lee as Chief Technology Officer

- Advertisement - -

Analog Devices, Inc. announced the appointment of Alan Lee to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Alan will identify and work to advance the next-generation technologies that will disrupt and shape the semiconductor industry and its markets. He and his team will collaborate closely with ADI customers, universities, research organizations, and other strategic partners to incubate novel technologies and develop the ecosystems to support their market entry.

ADI CEO and Chair Vincent Roche.

“Alan is a seasoned technology executive who will help accelerate our leadership at the Intelligent Edge by working to expand our next-generation analog, mixed signal, power, software, and artificial intelligence capabilities,” said ADI CEO and Chair Vincent Roche. “Alan’s breadth and depth of expertise and experience across both the technology and commercial domains will support our goal of delivering significant market impact for our customers through cutting-edge innovation. I look forward to working with him to continue pioneering the future of the Intelligent Edge.”

Formerly with AMD, Alan served as its Head of Research and Advanced Development. While there, his teams developed novel hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing technologies and were responsible for many innovations and patents over the past decade. Prior to AMD, Alan was CEO of a privately held company creating technologies for high-frequency trading and quantitative financial analysis. Previously, he developed expertise in large-scale, multinational engineering and technology projects through his work at Intel and IBM.

“I am delighted to join ADI and continue its legacy of technology leadership at the boundary between the physical and digital domains,” said Alan. “ADI has long been synonymous with innovation, and I am looking forward to working with the company’s incredible technology talent to further extend ADI’s leadership in the years and decades to come.”

Alan is a well-known industry leader, currently chairing both the CTO Committee for the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the CTO Council for the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). He has served on the Board of Directors for the Semiconductor Research Corporation and the Board of Trustees for the NSF Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics.

Alan will report directly to ADI’s CEO and replaces ADI’s former CTO, Dan Leibholz, who now serves as ADI’s Senior Vice President, Digital Business Unit.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.