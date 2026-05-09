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Amritsar Computer Traders Association Elections Conducted Successfully with Strong Member Participation

By NCN News Network
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The elections of the Amritsar Computer Traders Association were successfully conducted on Sunday, 3rd March, in a peaceful and enthusiastic environment, reflecting the unity and active participation of the computer trading community in Amritsar.

The election process witnessed an impressive response from association members, with a total of 128 registered votes, out of which 109 votes were successfully polled. The elections were carried out smoothly with full cooperation from all members and office bearers.

For the prestigious post of President, Mr. Vikas Narang was elected unopposed, as no other nomination was filed against him, showcasing the trust and confidence members have in his leadership.

The newly elected office bearers of the association are:

  • President: Vikas Narang
  • Vice President: Jaggu
  • General Secretary: Sunil Thakur
  • Treasurer: Rajeev Anand
  • Joint Secretary: Rajnish Sharma
  • Media Incharge: Bhavneet Singh
  • PRO: Amritpal Singh
  • Sports Secretary: Rohit Rana

The newly elected committee expressed heartfelt gratitude to all association members for their valuable support and confidence. The team assured that they will work collectively towards the welfare, unity, growth, and development of the computer trading community in Amritsar.

The successful completion of the elections once again highlighted the strong bond and collaborative spirit among the members of the association.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Computer Traders

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