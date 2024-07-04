Amrit Jiwan elected as MAIT President at its 41st Annual General Meeting

- Advertisement -

MAIT, India’s apex Industry body empowering IT, Telecom, and Electronics Hardware, announced its new leadership at its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in New Delhi, in the presence of a galaxy of industry leaders and representatives from organisations operating in the ICT, mobile phone, and other electronics manufacturing subsectors.

In this AGM, the newly formed Governing Council Members for the year 2024-26 elected Mr. Amrit Jiwan, General Counsel & Senior Director, Company Secretary, Canon India Pvt Ltd, as its President, Mr. Sanjay Lodha, Chairman & Managing Director, Netweb Technologies and Ms. Bhawna Agarwal, Country Head – Strategy & Growth, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as the vice presidents.

With this move, MAIT’s past President (2022-24) Mr. Rajkumar Rishi, VP & MD – CSB, India, Dell International Services India Pvt Ltd, the immediate past President, will continue as President Emeritus, sharing his valuable experience and insights. Additionally, Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, the former President Emeritus, will continue to support MAIT’s initiatives as the Mentor.

Mr. Amrit Jiwan while addressing MAIT governing council members and other industry representatives

The newly elected President Mr. Amrit Jiwan while addressing MAIT governing council members and other industry representatives said, “As an Industry association, our priority would be to encourage domestic manufacturing of IT hardware components and finished products through policy advocacy and collaboration with GoI. Besides, MAIT will align itself with the New National Policy on Electronics (NPE-2024) which is currently in the making and MAIT has already given its suggestions. EoDB & Certainty/Stability in Tax Structuring stands high in our list of priorities.”

At the helm as the new president, Mr. Jiwan brings on board a rich experience of 30 years. He has managed corporate functions such as legal, secretarial, tax, compliance, QEHS, product regulatory, and government affairs. As General Counsel & Senior Director at Canon India Private Ltd., he oversees legal, tax, product regulatory, and quality functions. His expertise includes contract management, legal risk mitigation, litigation, intellectual property enforcement, and government relations, further strengthened by his role as Chairman of the CII-OA&I Division.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MAIT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 128