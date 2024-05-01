American Express to Open State-of-the-Art Campus in India

- Advertisement -

American Express will open its state-of-the-art campus in India, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the country. Spanning nearly one-million square feet, this new facility exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to workplace design, sustainability, health, and wellness for its colleagues.

Colleagues will begin moving to the new facility, located in sector 74A Gurugram, in phases, starting at the end of May 2024.The campus reflects American Express’ dedication to fostering a dynamic work environment. The facility has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) Core and Shell Development.

Mr. Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.

“American Express in India continues to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovation for customers worldwide. The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers world-wide,” said Mr. Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.

Mr. Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience, American Express.

“Our new India campus is the largest office we’ve built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive. It incorporates the latest design, sustainability, and technology advancements. This campus will be a terrific addition to our portfolio of world-class facilities and we’re proud that it has achieved LEED Gold certification due to thoughtful design and building standards,” added Mr. Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience, American Express.

American Express in India provides support for every division of the company, in addition to delivering innovative products and services to customers in India. The company has additional facilities in Gurgaon, as well as in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Modern Workplace Focused on Health, Wellness and Hospitality

Central to the design philosophy for the new campus is a focus on the health and wellness of American Express colleagues. From sprawling outdoor green spaces to inviting community areas including lounges and pantries, every aspect of the campus has been thoughtfully planned to promote movement, colleague well-being, and an enhanced work experience.

The facilities have modern ergonomic workstations, collaboration spaces and the latest technology to support colleagues as they get their work done. Quiet rooms, recreational rooms, and lounges provide space for relaxation and rejuvenation. There are also onsite healthcare facilities providing medical support for colleagues.

To foster a sense of community and belonging, colleagues will be able to enjoy amenities including a vibrant cafeteria with a live kitchen offering a variety of cuisines, fitness facility, outdoor sports courts, indoor table games, and terraces.

By leveraging the latest technology, colleagues can connect seamlessly, enhancing flexibility and collaboration across the campus and with colleagues in other locations. Additionally, user-friendly apps provide easy and efficient access to campus amenities and resources.

Sustainable Design

American Express’ dedication to advancing climate solutions is reflected in the sustainable design of the campus. The building has been designed with a wide range of advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact, including LED lighting to decrease energy use, smart building systems to optimize facility utilization, electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewable energy sources such as solar thermal power to provide hot water and lighting, as well as waste management and water reclamation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / American Express

