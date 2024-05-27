AMD’s Lisa Su honored with the 2024 IMEC Innovation Award

- Advertisement -

AMD CEO Lisa Su received the IMEC Innovation Award for her contributions driving innovation in high-performance and adaptive computing at ITF World in Antwerp. At the event, Su delivered a keynote speech titled Looking Beyond the Silicon Horizon, Breaking Barriers in AI Performance and Efficiency, with a focus on how AMD is pursuing holistic design to drive innovation in performance and efficiency.

During her keynote, Su outlined the mounting energy constraints in the datacenter as demand for AI compute continues to grow, noting that power generation and grid limits will set a ceiling on AI training capability.

Su noted:

AI is driving exponential growth of compute demand and associated power consumption. As model sizes grow, energy requirements to train them grow too.

Looking to the future, we will eventually reach the practical limits imposed by the power grid and power plant generation capability.

Meeting this growing demand for AI compute will require holistic innovation and deep industry collaboration that spans new architectures, advanced packaging, system-level tuning, software and hardware co-design, and much more.

AMD recognized improving efficiency would require optimizations beyond the device and processor level, moving to system level improvements — a holistic approach to design.

Through a holistic, system level approach AMD continues to see opportunities to accelerate node level performance per Watt, with targets that exceed 100x the 2020 baseline by the 2027 timeframe.

Driving performance gains that meet the insatiable demand for compute over the next decade will require a relentless focus on energy efficiency and innovation in new dimensions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

