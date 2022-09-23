AMD x Windows 11 Performance Days Now Live at Croma

- Advertisement - -

It is the best time to finally get your hands on your favorite AMD-powered Laptop! The AMD x Windows 11 Performance Days is live at Croma stores as well as on their portal croma.com, India’s first and most trusted omni channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group. The sale went live on September 15, 2022 and will be available for consumers till September 30, 2022.

AMD has partnered with Croma to exclusively curate AMD Performance Days to offer customers the opportunity to bag exciting deals on some of the best AMD Ryzen-powered laptops. From basic laptops for students and professionals to manage day-to-day productivity and entertainment requirements to high-end models for gamers, creators and enthusiasts – there is something for all. As part of this special arrangement, customers can buy laptops from leading OEMs such as ASUS, ACER, Dell, HP and Lenovo, with up to 40% off on laptops and easy no cost EMI upto 12 months from the Croma website.

Mr. Vinay Sinha – Managing Director – Sales, India Mega Region at AMD

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vinay Sinha – Managing Director – Sales, India Mega Region at AMD said, “AMD is thrilled to partner with Croma and Microsoft to present the AMD Performance Days both at their physical stores and the online portal croma.com. As part of this partnership, we have curated some exciting AMD-powered laptops from across the Ryzen range and budget categories: ideal for students, professionals, and enthusiasts. With these exciting offers, we have kickstarted the festive season with something for all.”

Mr. Avijit Mitra, Managing Director and CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd.

Mr. Avijit Mitra, Managing Director and CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd said, “We at Croma are delighted to see the strong growth in laptops across all our stores and croma.com. We are excited by the AMD Performance Days program that will help to sustain this strong growth and engagement with the discerning AMD customers. Through our wide range of latest devices, great offers, and post-purchase laptop set-up services, (which are now available on croma.com too), we hope to make our customer’s purchase-to-use experience as smooth as possible. AMD has been a rewarding partner in this strong growth story.”

Bhaskar Basu – Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhaskar Basu – Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India said, “As the PC continues to play a more central role in our daily lives, Windows 11 is designed to empower users to be more creative and productive, while ensuring everything they do is secure. We have worked very closely with our entire ecosystem of partners who have played an integral role in helping us get Windows 11 into the hands of our customers. Through our partnership with Croma, we are excited to present AMD Performance Days to add to the festive cheer. With exciting offers and the best of devices for everyone alike, we look forward to seeing the dreams and ideas that users bring to life with Windows 11.”

Depending on budget and performance requirements, customers can choose from a host of Ryzen 3, 5, 7 and 9 series laptops. Ryzen 3 laptops would be the ideal choice for those looking for a laptop to watch movies, do basic browsing, check mails, work on documents and presentations. Ryzen 5 laptops are suitable for students and professionals requiring more performance to seamlessly multitask and execute professional functions. Further, Ryzen 7 Laptops offer superior and smooth performance to gamers and content creators who are intensive users. Finally, Ryzen 9 laptops are ideal for customers looking out for premium units with top performance.

