AMD Unveils Ryzen 9 9950X3D & 9900X3D Pricing and On-shelf Availability

- Advertisement -

AMD announced that the Ryzen 9 X3D processors will hit shelves on March 12 with an MSRP of $699 for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and $599 for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D desktop processor showcases exceptional performance with 16 “Zen 5” cores, leveraging 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology, ultimately delivering higher clock speeds and better thermal performance for gamers and creators.

Ryzen 9 9950X3D key specs include:

Cores/Threads : 16C/32T

: 16C/32T Boost/Base Clock : Up to 5.7 / 4.3 GHz

: Up to 5.7 / 4.3 GHz Cache : 144 MB

: 144 MB TDP: 170W

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 147