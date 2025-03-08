Saturday, March 8, 2025
AMD Unveils Ryzen 9 9950X3D & 9900X3D Pricing and On-shelf Availability

AMD announced that the Ryzen 9 X3D processors will hit shelves on March 12 with an MSRP of $699 for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and $599 for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D. 

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D desktop processor showcases exceptional performance with 16 “Zen 5” cores, leveraging 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology, ultimately delivering higher clock speeds and better thermal performance for gamers and creators. 

Ryzen 9 9950X3D key specs include: 

  • Cores/Threads: 16C/32T 
  • Boost/Base Clock: Up to 5.7 / 4.3 GHz 
  • Cache: 144 MB 
  • TDP: 170W 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

