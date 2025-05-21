AMD Unveils Powerful Lineup at COMPUTEX 2025

- Advertisement -

AMD hosted a press conference led by Mr. Jack Huynh, alongside key industry partners to share exciting announcements and updates around expanded AMD leadership across gaming, workstations, and AI PCs at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei.

During the press conference, AMD introduced new products to the Ryzen and Radeon portfolios, including:

Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards, featuring up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and double the raytracing throughput compared to the previous generation so gamers can enjoy the most exciting games of today and tomorrow at max settings. The GPUs will be available later this year with pricing starting at $299 MSRP for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB model.

Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series and 9000 WX-Series workstation processors built on "Zen 5" architecture for unmatched performance, incredible efficiency and enterprise-grade AMD PRO Technologies, empowering professionals to bring complex visions to life faster.

Radeon AI PRO R9700 workstation graphics cards designed for AI-powered workstations can deliver up to 4x more throughput than the previous generation and feature expanded AMD ROCm on Radeon support to bring high-performance GPU acceleration to a broader range of AI and compute workloads for advanced AI development.

ASUS Expert P Series Copilot+ PCs powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors offer 50+ TOPS of NPU performance and features AMD PRO Technologies for faster and more efficient AI-enhanced productivity as well as enterprise-grade security and manageability for the modern IT environment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

