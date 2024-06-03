AMD Unveils Next-Gen “Zen 5” Ryzen Processors to Power Advanced AI Experiences

- Advertisement -

During Computex 2024, AMD announced a groundbreaking series of next-generation architecture and products aimed at ushering in a new era of AI experiences. AMD is introducing new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors with the world’s most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for next-gen AI PCs that pave the way for a future full of AI-infused computing directly on your laptop. AMD is also introducing next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors for desktops, further solidifying its position as a leader in performance and efficiency for gamers, content creators, and prosumers. These new processors add to a broad portfolio of products powering AI in the cloud, edge, client and beyond.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are Copilot+ ready, opening new worlds of AI experiences on next-gen AI laptops. Built on the new AMD XDNA™ 2 architecture, this new NPU offers 50 TOPS of AI processing power, surpassing Copilot+ AI PC requirements, with three times the AI engine performance of the second generation of AMD Ryzen AI. Powered by new “Zen 5” architecture, these processors come equipped with up to 12 high-performance CPU cores with 24 threads and 50% more on-chip L3 cache memory over previous gen “Zen 4” processors for thin and light laptops. With advanced AI architecture and supercharged performance for elite gaming and productivity, the third gen Ryzen AI Series enables the ultimate in private, responsive, and intelligent laptop computing.

For desktop PCs, the new AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors represent a significant step forward, offering users cutting-edge computing power and reliability. Built on the latest “Zen 5” architecture, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors deliver an impressive average16% better IPC performance compared to the prior generation of Ryzen processors’ “Zen 4” architecture, with the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 9950X delivering the fastest consumer desktop performance in the world.

Mr. Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.

“We are so excited to introduce the Ryzen 9000 series, the world’s most powerful desktop processors for gamers and creators, and the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen AI processors, which provide leadership AI and compute performance for ultrathin and premium CoPilot+ PCs,” said Mr. Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors push the limits on what’s possible featuring the fastest APU performance, the world’s most powerful NPU with 50 TOPs, and the world’s first block floating point NPU doubling the performance of 16-bit applications without sacrificing accuracy.”

AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors Provide Ultimate Performance and AI-Powered Productivity

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series features up to 12 high-performance “Zen 5” cores and 24 threads, providing lightning-fast performance in elite ultrathin laptops. With a dedicated AI engine built on new AMD XDNA 2 architecture, the Ryzen AI series enhances productivity and creativity by efficiently handling local AI workloads, generating content, and automating workflows, all while maintaining exceptional power efficiency. Featuring new AMD RDNA™ 3.5 graphics architecture, these processors are equipped with the latest AMD Radeon™ 800M Series graphics designed to provide fluid framerates and AAA gaming experiences.

The AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors redefine laptop computing with the following key features:

Unrivaled Performance: AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors deliver lightning-fast performance for intensive multitasking, immersive gaming, and serious content creation, empowering users to tackle demanding tasks with ease.

Privacy-Focused and Responsive AI: Experience the power of personal AI with AMD Ryzen AI, designed for efficient processing of local AI workloads. From boosting productivity to automating workflows, Ryzen AI enhances responsiveness and creativity, enabling users to generate content and accelerate tasks seamlessly.

Exceptional Battery Life: Enjoy elite gaming and productivity on the go without compromise, thanks to the efficiency of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.

Console-Class Gaming on the Go: Built-in AMD Radeon 800M graphics are the world’s best graphics for gaming, ensuring top-tier gaming experiences with high frame rates and ultra-low latency.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model cTDP NPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 12 / 24 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 36MB AMD Radeon™ 890M Graphics 15-54W Yes

(50 TOPs) AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 10 / 20 5.0 GHz / 2.0GHz 34MB AMD Radeon™ 880M Graphics 15-54W Yes

(50 TOPs)

AI Ecosystem Support

Working closely with industry partners, AMD is accelerating the next generation of AI compute to unlock a future of AI-enabled experiences from productivity and content creation to gaming and entertainment. OEM partners including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI are announcing more AI PCs enabled by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and ecosystem partners like Microsoft and Zoom are working closely with AMD to expand the possibilities of AI PCs.

Mr. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

“We are in the midst of a massive AI platform shift, with the promise to transform how we live and work. That’s why our deep partnership with AMD, which has spanned multiple computing platforms, from the PC to custom silicon for Xbox, and now to AI, is so important to us,” said Mr. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “We are excited to partner with AMD to deliver these new Ryzen AI powered Copilot+ PCs. We are very committed to our collaboration with AMD and we’ll continue to push AI progress forward together across the cloud and edge to bring new value to our joint customers.”

Mr. Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc.

“AI is continuing to reshape our customers’ expectations for PCs across gaming, content creation, professional and everyday use,” said Mr. Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. “With AMD, we are delivering more AI-enabled experiences to our customers with unprecedented power and performance. In coming months, we are excited to announce new systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.”

Mr. S.Y. Hsu, Co-CEO, ASUS.

“As AI PCs continue to mature, we are working hard to ensure our users have the best hardware and software to support current and future AI capabilities,” said Mr. S.Y. Hsu, Co-CEO, ASUS. “Working with AMD, we are announcing new systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, including the ROG Zephyrus G16, ProArt P16 and PX13, Zenbook S 16, ASUS Vivobook S 14, S 15 and S 16, and TUF Gaming A14 and A16. Together, we’re providing our users with the best-in-class processing power needed to take advantage of emerging AI applications.”

Mr. Enrique Lores, President and CEO at HP.

“In the era of AI, HP is committed to delivering personalized experiences that drive greater productivity and growth for all,” said Mr. Enrique Lores, President and CEO at HP. “The HP AI PC securely brings the benefits of AI to the device locally. Later this year, through our partnership with AMD, we will introduce our next OmniBook AI PC. Its powerful performance and mobility will further enhance the experience and help our customers navigate a hybrid world.”

Mr. Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

“Strong, long-term partnerships like the one with AMD have always been core to Lenovo’s strategy in enabling smarter technology and AI for all,” said Mr. Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “Later this year, we’re going to launch Lenovo AI laptops with 3rd Gen Ryzen AI processors for consumers through our premium Yoga franchise, for commercial customers through the legendary ThinkPad, and for small-and-medium-sized businesses through our innovative ThinkBook line-up. No matter if you’re a creator, an enterprise professional, or a start-up entrepreneur, Lenovo will have one of the widest AI device portfolios at industry-leading TOPS performance for you.”

“At MSI, we’re strive to expand the possibilities of what technology can do, and the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor provides the performance needed to fuel AI PC innovation,” said Mr. Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. “We are excited to announce the latest MSI AI PCs powered by AMD including the Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+.”

Mr. Xuedong Huang, CTO of Zoom.

“Zoom has championed the use of AI to enhance our customers’ collaboration experiences and productivity through our AI-powered assistant, Zoom AI Companion,” said Mr. Xuedong Huang, CTO of Zoom. “We are collaborating closely with AMD to deliver innovative AI Companion and Zoom Meetings features that can run locally on their powerful, energy efficient, third generation Ryzen AI platform to further enhance the Zoom user experience.”

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Desktop Processors Deliver World Class Gaming and Creator Performance

For avid gamers seeking the ultimate competitive edge, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors deliver unrivaled performance, enabling smooth gameplay and high frame rates across a wide range of titles, from AAA blockbusters to esports favorites. Moreover, professional content creators can now harness the full potential of their creative workflows with AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors. From 3D modeling and design to animation and product visualization, these processors offer exceptional single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, enabling users to design, render, and iterate faster than ever before. Put simply, the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X CPU is the fastest consumer desktop processor. The new Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available to DIY customers and SI partners starting July 2024.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe® TDP AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X 16 / 32 Up to 5.7 GHz / 4.3 GHz 80MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X 12 / 24 Up to 5.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz 76MB Gen 5 120W AMD Ryzen™ 7 9700X 8 / 16 Up to 5.5 GHz / 3.8 GHz 40MB Gen 5 65W AMD Ryzen™ 5 9600X 6 / 12 Up to 5.4 GHz / 3.9 GHz 38MB Gen 5 65W

The Socket AM5 motherboard family features two new chipsets. Designed to seamlessly integrate with AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series desktop processors, the new AMD X870E and X870 chipsets boast support for the latest technologies such as PCIe® 5.0, DDR5, USB4, and WIFI7. Socket AM5 platforms are built to last, with support through 2027 and beyond.

These new chipsets feature USB4 as a standard feature and are also designed to support even faster DDR5 memory overclocking with AMD EXPO™ Technology. Both the X870 and X870E feature 44 total PCIe lanes and direct-to-processor PCIe 5.0 NVMe connectivity for the ultimate transfer speeds. The X870E is differentiated with 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, with 16 lanes dedicated to graphics. When PCe 5.0 direct-to-processor storage and graphics care are enabled at the same time, the X870E offers twice the bandwidth of competing platforms.

New AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors Extend Longevity of AM4 Platforms

AMD is continuing its unprecedented support for the AM4 platform with two new additions to the Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor family: AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT desktop processors. The new Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available to DIY customers and SI partners starting July 2024.

Model Cores / Threads Boost/ Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe® TDP AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900XT 16 / 32 Up to 4.8 GHz / 3.3 GHz 72MB Gen 4 105W AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800XT 8 / 16 Up to 4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHz 36MB Gen 4 105W

AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot Workstation Graphics Card and AMD ROCm™ 6.1 for Radeon™ GPUs – Making AI Development More Accessible

AMD also announced the AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot workstation graphics card. It is optimized for high-performance platforms supporting multiple GPUs, delivering up to 38% better performance-per-dollar in Llama 3 70B Q4 than the competitive offering with the ability to fit the 70B parameter model on a single GPU framebuffer. Empowering developers to conduct AI development locally, it is ideal for ultra-high-performance AI workstations while keeping sensitive data in-house. AMD also announced AMD ROCm™ 6.1 for AMD Radeon™ GPUs to make AI development and deployment with AMD Radeon™ desktop GPUs more compatible, accessible, and scalable. It supports up to four qualified AMD Radeon™ RX or Radeon™ PRO GPUs, offers beta support for Windows® Subsystem for Linux® (WSL 2), allowing users to run Linux-based AI tools on a Windows® system, and more. AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics cards and AMD ROCm™ 6.1 are expected to be available beginning June 19, 2024.

Model Compute Units AI Accelerators Ray Accelerators Memory TBP (Watts) SEP (USD) AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot 96 192 96 48GB GDDR6 ECC 295W $3,499

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

