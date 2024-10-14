AMD Unveils Leadership AI Solutions at Advancing AI 2024

- Advertisement -

AMD launched the latest high performance computing solutions defining the AI computing era, including 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ server CPUs, AMD Instinct™ MI325X accelerators, AMD Pensando™ Salina DPUs, AMD Pensando Pollara 400 NICs and AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 series processors for enterprise AI PCs. AMD and its partners also showcased how they are deploying AMD AI solutions at scale, the continued ecosystem growth of AMD ROCm™ open source AI software, and a broad portfolio of new solutions based on AMD Instinct accelerators, EPYC CPUs and Ryzen PRO CPUs.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD

“The data center and AI represent significant growth opportunities for AMD, and we are building strong momentum for our EPYC and AMD Instinct processors across a growing set of customers,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “With our new EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs and Pensando DPUs we are delivering leadership compute to power our customers’ most important and demanding workloads. Looking ahead, we see the data center AI accelerator market growing to $500 billion by 2028. We are committed to delivering open innovation at scale through our expanded silicon, software, network and cluster-level solutions.”

Defining the Data Center in the AI Era

AMD announced a broad portfolio of data center solutions for AI, enterprise, cloud and mixed workloads:

New AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors deliver record-breaking performance to enable optimized compute solutions for diverse data center needs. Built on the latest “Zen 5” architecture, the lineup offers up to 192 cores and will be available in a wide range of platforms from leading OEMs and ODMs starting today.



AMD continues executing its annual cadence of AI accelerators with the launch of AMD Instinct MI325X, delivering leadership performance and memory capabilities for the most demanding AI workloads. AMD also shared new details on next-gen AMD Instinct MI350 series accelerators expected to launch in the second half of 2025, extending AMD Instinct leadership memory capacity and generative AI performance. AMD has made significant progress developing the AMD Instinct MI400 Series accelerators based on the AMD CDNA Next architecture, planned to be available in 2026.



AMD has continuously improved its AMD ROCm software stack, doubling AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator inferencing and training performance across a wide range of the most popular AI models. Today, over one million models run seamlessly out of the box on AMD Instinct, triple the number available when MI300X launched, with day-zero support for the most widely used models.



AMD also expanded its high performance networking portfolio to address evolving system networking requirements for AI infrastructure, maximizing CPU and GPU performance to deliver performance, scalability and efficiency across the entire system. The AMD Pensando Salina DPU delivers a high performance front-end network for AI systems, while the AMD Pensando Pollara 400, the first Ultra Ethernet Consortium ready NIC, reduces the complexity of performance tuning and helps improve time to production.

AMD partners detailed how they leverage AMD data center solutions to drive leadership generative AI capabilities, deliver cloud infrastructure used by millions of people daily and power on-prem and hybrid data centers for leading enterprises:

Since launching in December 2023, AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators have been deployed at scale by leading cloud, OEM and ODM partners and are serving millions of users daily on popular AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta Llama and over one million open source models on the Hugging Face platform.



Google highlighted how AMD EPYC processors power a wide range of instances for AI, high performance, general purpose and confidential computing, including their AI Hypercomputer, a supercomputing architecture designed to maximize AI ROI. Google also announced EPYC 9005 Series-based VMs will be available in early 2025.



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure shared how it leverages AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct accelerators and Pensando DPUs to deliver fast, energy efficient compute and networking infrastructure for customers like Uber, Red Bull Powertrains, PayPal and Fireworks AI. OCI announced the new E6 compute platform powered by EPYC 9005 processors.



Databricks highlighted how its models and workflows run seamlessly on AMD Instinct and ROCm and disclosed that their testing shows the large memory capacity and compute capabilities of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs help deliver an over 50% increase in performance on Llama and Databricks proprietary models.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted Microsoft’s longstanding collaboration and co-innovation with AMD across its product offerings and infrastructure, with MI300X delivering strong performance on Microsoft Azure and GPT workloads. Nadella and Su also discussed the companies’ deep partnership on the AMD Instinct roadmap and how Microsoft is planning to leverage future generations of AMD Instinct accelerators including MI350 series and beyond to deliver leadership performance-per-dollar-per-watt for AI applications.



Meta detailed how AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators power its compute infrastructure across AI deployments and services, with MI300X serving all live traffic on Llama 405B. Meta is also partnering with AMD to optimize AI performance from silicon, systems, and networking to software and applications.



Leading OEMs Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are expanding on their highly performant, energy efficient AMD EPYC processor-based lineups with new platforms designed to modernize data centers for the AI era.

Expanding an Open AI Ecosystem

AMD continues to invest in the open AI ecosystem and expand the AMD ROCm open source software stack with new features, tools, optimizations and support to help developers extract the ultimate performance from AMD Instinct accelerators and deliver out-of-the-box support for today’s leading AI models. Leaders from Essential AI, Fireworks AI, Luma AI and Reka AI discussed how they are optimizing models across AMD hardware and software.

AMD also hosted a developer event joined by technical leaders from across the AI developer ecosystem, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, Cohere, xAI and more. Luminary presentations hosted by the inventors of popular AI programming languages, models and frameworks critical to the AI transformation taking place, such as Triton, TensorFlow, vLLM and Paged Attention, FastChat and more, shared how developers are unlocking AI performance optimizations through vendor agnostic programming languages, accelerating models on AMD Instinct accelerators, and highlighted the ease of use porting to ROCm software and how the ecosystem is benefiting from an open-source approach.

Enabling Enterprise Productivity with AI PCs

AMD launched AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, powering the first Microsoft Copilot+ laptops enabled for the enterprise. The Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processor lineup extends AMD leadership in performance and battery life with the addition of enterprise-grade security and manageability features for business users.

The Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, featuring the new AMD “Zen 5” and AMD XDNA™ 2 architectures, are the world’s most advanced commercial processors, offering best in class performance for unmatched productivity and an industry leading 55 NPU TOPS of AI performance with the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor to process AI tasks locally on Ryzen AI PRO laptops.



Microsoft highlighted how Windows 11 Copilot+ and the Ryzen AI PRO 300 lineup are ready for next generation AI experiences, including new productivity and security features.



OEM partners including HP and Lenovo are expanding their commercial offerings with new PCs powered by Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, with more than 100 platforms expected to come to market through 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846 / 9625243429

Post Views: 103