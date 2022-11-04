AMD unveiled the Advanced Gaming Graphics Cards – the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT

- Advertisement - -

AMD unveiled the industry’s most advanced gaming graphics cards, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT, delivering exceptional performance and energy efficiency to power 4K and higher resolution gaming in the some of the most demanding titles. The world’s first gaming graphics cards to feature the advanced AMD chiplet design and build on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the new cards deliver a host of new and enhanced features that supercharge the gaming experience. Key features include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Featuring an advanced chiplet design, rearchitected compute units and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, RDNA 3 architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2.

Chiplet Design – The world’s first gaming GPU with a chiplet design delivers up to 15% higher frequencies at up to 54% better power efficiency.

Generational Uplift – The flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX delivers up to 1.7X higher 4K performance than the Radeon RX 6950 XT.

DisplayPort 2.1 Support – The industry’s only high-end gaming graphics cards to support DisplayPort 2.1 technology with UHBR 13.5, enabling high-refresh 4K (up to 480Hz) or 8K (up to 165Hz) gaming on next-gen displays.

AMD also announced several updates to its software suite, including the next iteration of the popular FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) temporal upscaling technology, FSR 2.2, expected to be available in Forza Horizon 5 on November 8, 2022. AMD also announced that it plans to release FSR 3 featuring AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology in 2023.

AMD also announced the AMD Advantage for Desktop PCs, which brings the AMD Advantage framework to desktops, fusing together the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 7950x processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition and AMD smart technologies to deliver the ultimate platform for gamers and creators.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com beginning December 13, and from AMD board partners beginning in mid-December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has an SEP of $899.

