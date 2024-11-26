AMD Unveiled AMD Play Sphere – India’s First Gaming Talk Show

- Advertisement -

AMD has launched AMD Play Sphere, an eight-episode gaming talk show series that brings together prominent gaming personalities from across India. This engaging initiative marks AMD’s first venture into gaming-focused content production in the country.

The series premiered on 20th November, with new episodes being released weekly on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel. AMD Play Sphere features engaging conversations and fun-filled activities with popular creators, including Shreeman Legend, Kaash Plays, Sharkshe, Savage Girl, Lolllzzz, PSY Gaming, Sumo Me, and Arthur.

Each 20- minute episode begins with an introduction of the guest, followed by lively conversations on the latest in gaming. Interactive segments like ‘Hindi Me Bol’, where guests translate game titles to Hindi; ‘Kya Bolta Emoji’, a game of guessing titles through emoji clues; and ‘Chitra Chat’, where guests draw and guess game titles, add a playful twist. The series also includes a dedicated segment discussing the broader gaming landscape in India, providing viewers with interesting insights and fun facts about gaming.

“We are proud to launch AMD Play Sphere, a first-of-its-kind platform that celebrates the gaming community and the influencers who are at the forefront of shaping the industry in India,” said Mr. Mukesh Bajpai, Marketing Head, AMD India.

