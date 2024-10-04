AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 Released – Unlock AFMF 2 Now

- Advertisement -

AMD announced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1, featuring major updates that enhance the gaming experience for Radeon gamers. This release officially introduces AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2, a leap in frame generation technology designed to upgrade gaming on Radeon.

AFMF is a cutting-edge frame generation technology found within AMD Software, designed to increase frame rates and gameplay smoothness across thousands of games. It is part of AMD HYPR-RX, the one-click performance enhancing solution that automatically enables both in-driver and in-game AMD technologies.

AI-Optimized Enhancements : AFMF 2 uses AI-driven enhancements to boost frame generation efficiency, offering smoother gaming experiences, especially during fast-paced action scenes.

: AFMF 2 uses AI-driven enhancements to boost frame generation efficiency, offering smoother gaming experiences, especially during fast-paced action scenes. Expanded Compatibility : AFMF 2 works across thousands of games and is supported on AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 and 7000 series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen™ Processors with AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture-based Radeon™ integrated graphics. AFMF 2 is now also available on laptops using a Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 with integrated Radeon graphics.

: AFMF 2 works across thousands of games and is supported on AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 and 7000 series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen™ Processors with AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture-based Radeon™ integrated graphics. AFMF 2 is now also available on laptops using a Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 with integrated Radeon graphics. Vulkan and OpenGL Support : With this update, AFMF 2 extends its powerful frame generation capabilities to a wider range of games, supporting both Vulkan® and OpenGL® titles.

: With this update, AFMF 2 extends its powerful frame generation capabilities to a wider range of games, supporting both and titles. AMD Radeon™ Chill Interoperability: Seamlessly combine AFMF 2 with Radeon™ Chill to enable low-latency frame capping to prevent screen tearing if over the display’s max refresh rate.

Games that are HYPR-Tuned will automatically have in-game settings like AMD FSR and Radeon Anti-Lag 2 enabled and configured for optimal experiences. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 expands HYPR-Tune support for Black Myth: Wukong, Creatures of Ava, Frostpunk 2 and God of War Ragnarök – enabling AMD FSR 3 For the complete list of HYPR-Tuned titles, visit www.amd.com/HYPR-RX.

The update also introduces Geometric Downscaling, improving video playback quality by reducing visual artifacts in downscaled windows for smoother visuals.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

