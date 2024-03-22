AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 Supports Dragon’s Dogma 2 and More

- Advertisement -

AMD launched AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1, which provides support for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition, and Outpost: Infinity Siege, in addition to expanded HYPR-Tuned support for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Diablo IV, Ghostrunner 2 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

When AMD HYPR-RX is enabled on a HYPR-Tuned game AMD RSR or FSR (if supported in-game) will automatically be enabled, in addition to enabling AMD Radeon™️ Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon™️ Boost to provide an additional performance boost and reduced latency.

Now is an excellent time for gamers looking to get the best possible gaming experiences to upgrade their rig and enjoy the incredible performance, features, and value of Radeon graphics cards.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429