AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 Brings new gaming updates and AI development on Radeon

AMD launched AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1, delivering comprehensive updates for gamers and developers alike, including expanded game support, AI development capabilities, improved HYPR-Tune functionality, and various issue fixes and improvements.

Bolstering Gaming Experiences:

  • Support for new games such as Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Slitterhead, Delta Force, and S. T. A. L. K. E. R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.
  • Expanded support for HYPR-Tune, allowing HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2.
    • Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FSR in Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered, MechWarrior 5: Clans, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Enabling AI Development on Radeon:

  • Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2), enabling users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm software on a Windows system without the need for dual boot set ups. 
    • WSL 2 support is now added for ONNX Runtime, TensorFlow, and Triton.  
    • Expanded Vulkan extensions are also supported.

