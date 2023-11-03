AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.11.1 Brings Performance Optimizations for Call of Duty – Modern Warfare 3

- Advertisement - -

AMD launched AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.11.1, which provides Day-0 support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, The Invincible, and JX3 Ultimate, in addition to Radeon Boost technology support for Alan Wake 2, offering incredible performance with Radeon graphics cards.

With the new driver, gamers can expect incredible performance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 using AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, offering up to 20 percent or more FPS than the competition, whether gaming with the RX 7600 at 1080p, the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT at 1440p, or the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX at 4K.

Now is an excellent time for gamers looking to get the best possible gaming experiences to upgrade their rig and enjoy the incredible performance, features, and value of Radeon graphics cards.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

