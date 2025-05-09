Friday, May 9, 2025
AMD Software Adrenalin 25.5.1 Expands FSR 4 Game Support

By NCN News Network
AMD released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1, bringing performance-enhancing updates, and delivering optimized gameplay for the latest titles, alongside expanded support for next-gen upscaling with AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4). 

FSR 4 continues to gain traction with adoption in dozens of titles, enabling smoother gameplay and higher frame rates on a broad range of hardware. With this latest driver, FSR 4 support has been added for eight more titles, including: 

  • Ghost of Tsushima  
  • Frostpunk 2  
  • Everspace 2  
  • Fort Solis  
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide  
  • The Finals  
  • F1 25  
  • Influx Redux 

Additional Highlights include: 
• New game support for Doom: The Dark Ages and F1 25 
• Expanded HYPR-Tune support for titles like Marvel Rivals and GTA V Enhanced 
• Vulkan® 1.4 support and new Vulkan® extensions 
• Various stability improvements  Adrenalin Edition updates continue to enhance performance, compatibility, and innovation across today’s most demanding games.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

