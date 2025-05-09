AMD Software Adrenalin 25.5.1 Expands FSR 4 Game Support

- Advertisement -

AMD released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1, bringing performance-enhancing updates, and delivering optimized gameplay for the latest titles, alongside expanded support for next-gen upscaling with AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4).

FSR 4 continues to gain traction with adoption in dozens of titles, enabling smoother gameplay and higher frame rates on a broad range of hardware. With this latest driver, FSR 4 support has been added for eight more titles, including:

Ghost of Tsushima

Frostpunk 2

Everspace 2

Fort Solis

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The Finals

F1 25

Influx Redux

Additional Highlights include:

• New game support for Doom: The Dark Ages and F1 25

• Expanded HYPR-Tune support for titles like Marvel Rivals and GTA V Enhanced

• Vulkan® 1.4 support and new Vulkan® extensions

• Various stability improvements Adrenalin Edition updates continue to enhance performance, compatibility, and innovation across today’s most demanding games.

