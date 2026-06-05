AMD Slingshot Unites 40,000+ Innovators to Showcase India’s Next Wave of AI Talent

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AMD India recently concluded the Grand Finale of AMD Slingshot 2026, its flagship national AI innovation and venture-building initiative. It brought together more than 40,000 students, creators, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country. The five-month program received over 3,700 AI prototype submissions and culminated in a national showcase of AI-powered solutions addressing real-world challenges across education, accessibility, smart cities, sustainability, and social impact.

Innovators across ten cities participated in AI workshops, build sessions, prompt-a-thons, and startup-style pitching experiences. Regional campus events spanning Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bhopal, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi fed into a finale held in New Delhi. Finalists competed for a prize pool of ₹10 lakh while showcasing innovative applications of AI across sectors.

The finalists presented their innovations before a distinguished jury comprising Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Sales, AMD India; Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy; Bipin Preet Singh, Founder & CEO, MobiKwik; Abhinav Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Almonds AI; and Addison Appu, Managing Partner, ThinKuvate.

Team BlisCare from Hyderabad emerged as the winner of AMD Slingshot 2026 for their AI-powered Braille learning platform aimed at making education more accessible for visually impaired students. Team AISD from Bengaluru was named the first runner-up for their AI-driven urban planning and logistics solution, while Shashvat Singh from Jaipur secured the second runner-up position for RyFlow, an offline-first AI collaboration platform designed to expand access to AI-powered productivity and knowledge-sharing tools.

Mr. Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Sales, AMD India

“AMD Slingshot has been created to give young innovators a platform to experiment, build, and transform ideas into impactful AI solutions,” said Mr. Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Sales, AMD India. “The scale of participation and quality of innovation we witnessed demonstrate the tremendous potential of India’s emerging AI ecosystem. AMD remains committed to supporting the next generation of AI builders and entrepreneurs.”

As India emerges as a global hub for AI innovation, AMD Slingshot is designed to inspire, equip, and connect the country’s next generation of AI builders. By combining technical learning, mentorship, and entrepreneurial thinking, AMD aims to help transform promising ideas into solutions that can drive meaningful impact at scale.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

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