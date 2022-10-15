AMD Showcases Powerhouse Performance with the Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors in India

- Advertisement - -

AMD hosted a deep-dive experiential session in Mumbai today featuring the recently launched Ryzen™ 7000 Series Desktop processors powered by the new “Zen 4” core architecture. This exclusive event organized in partnership with leading OEMs including ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASRock demonstrated the differentiated value proposition offered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors and the new AM5 platform featuring DDR5 memory support PCIe 5.0 on an all-new socket that retails cooler compatibility.

During the event, AMD and 3rd parties provided examples of real-world comparative data based on various benchmarks and gaming tests for the new Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors demonstrating excellent performance and at the same time leadership energy efficiency.

This exclusive event brought together AMD’s partners, subject matter experts, media, tech bloggers, influencers, and other AMD enthusiasts to hear more about and discuss AMD’s next generation of high-performance CPUs for gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.