AMD Showcases How Innovation and Partnerships Advance Corporate Responsibility

AMD released its annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, detailing progress toward goals spanning environmental sustainability; digital impact; supply chain responsibility; and diversity, belonging and inclusion. For 28 years AMD has reported on its CR programs and initiatives, and this is the company’s first report incorporating environmental and social data from recent acquisitions.

Susan Moore, corporate vice president of Corporate Responsibility and International Government Affairs at AMD and president of the AMD Foundation.

“At AMD, Corporate Responsibility is an integral part of our business strategy, culture and the relationships we foster with our customers and partners,” said Susan Moore, corporate vice president of Corporate Responsibility and International Government Affairs at AMD and president of the AMD Foundation. “Together with our employees, partners and customers, we are focused on responsibly designing and delivering high-performance and adaptive computing solutions for a more connected, sustainable and inclusive world.”

AMD conducted a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) materiality assessment1 in 2023 to determine its most important issues in corporate responsibility based on their potential impact on the business and the potential impact the business has on society and the environment, known as “double materiality.” The assessment reaffirmed existing focus areas, including topics such as product energy efficiency; diversity, belonging and inclusion; responsible sourcing; and human rights in the supply chain. Responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and product use emerged as new issues with high impact on both AMD and society. AI is an immense opportunity that comes with unique challenges, and AMD is committed to working with the industry to innovate and deploy AI for good while reducing risks.

Key highlights from this year’s report include:

AMD works with suppliers, partners and peers to address environmental sustainability and human rights issues across the semiconductor value chain as a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium and Responsible Business Alliance’s Senior Environmental Advisory Taskforce. In 2023, AMD also completed its first Human Rights Saliency Assessment to enhance its human rights strategy. Advancing representation and STEM education: AMD wants to go beyond representation to lead the fabless semiconductor industry in inclusion and developing underrepresented talent such as women in engineering roles. Importantly, retention of female engineers remains strong at the company, and 92% of global employees say AMD creates an environment where people of diverse backgrounds can succeed. AMD is also passionate about enabling the next generation of innovators and continues to invest in STEM education through partnerships with universities, K12 educators and nonprofit organizations.

AMD prepared the 2022-23 Corporate Responsibility Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021). In addition, the report includes climate-related disclosures included in the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as well as relevant disclosures in applicable Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

