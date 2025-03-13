AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D & 9900X3D Now Available

- Advertisement -

AMD is excited to announce that the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D and Ryzen™ 9 9900X3D processors are now available, delivering the best performance for gaming and content creation with 2nd gen AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology. Designed for higher frame rates, reduced latency, and ultimate efficiency, these processors redefine what’s possible for gamers and creators alike.

Price

Ryzen 9 9950X3D – $699 USD

Ryzen 9 9900X3D – $599 USD

