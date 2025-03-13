Thursday, March 13, 2025
Image 1
Image 2
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D & 9900X3D Now Available

By NCN News Network
0
69
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AMD is excited to announce that the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D and Ryzen™ 9 9900X3D processors are now available, delivering the best performance for gaming and content creation with 2nd gen AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology. Designed for higher frame rates, reduced latency, and ultimate efficiency, these processors redefine what’s possible for gamers and creators alike. 

Price

Ryzen 9 9950X3D – $699 USD 

Ryzen 9 9900X3D – $599 USD 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 82
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CP PLUS Showcases Cutting-Edge Made-in-Bharat Banking Surveillance Solution at IBEX India 2025
Next article
Christie Appoints Sean James as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Service
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative