AMD Retains Global Supercomputing Leadership in Latest Top500 Rankings

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

AMD continues to lead the Top500 list powering 40% of the top 10 fastest supercomputers in the world; including the world’s fastest supercomputer, El Capitan, and the world’s first true exascale system, Frontier. Overall, AMD powers an impressive 177 systems on the Top500 list, representing 35 percent of the world’s most powerful supercomputers. Furthermore, our focus on energy efficiency is evident on the Green500 list, where AMD powers 26 of the top 50 most energy-efficient supercomputers. This HPC leadership is a testament to our relentless pursuit of performance and innovation.

Our commitment to performance extends across our product portfolio, including the introduction of new cloud-based HPC instances powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. Microsoft Azure recently announced HBv5-series VMs for CPU-based HPC are now generally available. Azure HBv5 bring leadership levels of performance, cost optimization, and VM consolidation for a variety of workloads driven by memory performance. Google H4D VMs, also built on 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, show an average of almost 4x the performance of the previous generation, C2D VMs, across a set of typical HPC workloads— from manufacturing to weather forecasting, to health care and life sciences.

Our momentum across the HPC ecosystem holds the promise to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency for a wide range of HPC workloads, further solidifying our leadership position in HPC from exascale to cloud compute.

Powering U.S. Sovereign AI Factory Supercomputers and Accelerating an Open American AI Stack

We announced earlier in October that AMD is powering two of the newest supercomputers for the U.S. – Lux and Discovery. Together, they support the nation’s sovereign AI factory infrastructure, combining the scale of exascale computing with the intelligence of next-generation AI. Powered by AMD Instinct™ accelerators, AMD EPYC CPUs, and AMD Pensando™ networking, these systems represent an investment to accelerate AI-driven science, energy innovation, and national security while advancing the U.S. AI Action Plan.

The Lux AI supercomputer will be the first U.S. AI Factory for science to train and deploy frontier AI models that drive breakthroughs in materials, biology, and clean energy. The system will be powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and AMD Pensando advanced networking. It will be deployed at Oak Ridge National Lab (ORNL) in early 2026.

Discovery, ORNL’s next flagship supercomputer, is designed to extend the performance and efficiency leadership established with Frontier, integrating next-generation AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, and open software to expand the American AI Stack.

Together, Lux and Discovery will enable researchers to explore innovative AI-centric approaches, supporting a new wave of U.S. technological revolutions in energy, manufacturing, medicine and cybersecurity; advancing national leadership; strengthening prosperity; and improving lives.

Pioneering AI Technologies from HPC to Enterprise AI

AMD announced the AMD Enterprise AI Suite, an open-source, unified platform designed to help enterprises develop, deploy, and manage AI workloads at scale. With optimized performance on AMD Instinct GPUs, the AMD Enterprise AI Suite integrates compute infrastructure, orchestration, and developer tools in a Kubernetes-native environment to support AI lifecycle management and governance.

Recently, scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in collaboration with AMD and Columbia University, have achieved a milestone in biological computing: completing the largest and fastest protein structure prediction workflow ever run, using the full power of El Capitan, the world’s fastest supercomputer.

Recent AMD developments highlight our unwavering commitment to advancing HPC and AI. Our critical role in established projects like the Lux and Discovery AI supercomputers further solidifies our position as a key enabler of future scientific breakthroughs. AMD is not just building powerful hardware; it is building the foundations for future discovery and innovation, and looks forward to sharing more details as these initiatives progress and continue to shape the future of computing.

These achievements reflect more than hardware leadership—they represent the foundation for future discovery, sovereignty, and progress across the global HPC and AI landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 161