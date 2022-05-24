AMD Released AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition 22.5.2 with a Number Of Key Enhancements And Optimizations

- Advertisement -

AMD released AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition 22.5.2, offering a number of key enhancements and optimizations, including:

DirectX 11 performance uplift for Radeon RX 6000 Series – Offers performance increases in DirectX 11-based games vs. the previous software driver, including up to an 8% uplift on the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

– Offers performance increases in DirectX 11-based games vs. the previous software driver, including up to an 8% uplift on the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. AMD Smart Access Memory Optimizations – Offers up to a 6-10% increase in performance in Death Stranding at 1440p and up to a 6-24% increase in performance in Watch Dogs: Legion when using the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

– Offers up to a 6-10% increase in performance in Death Stranding at 1440p and up to a 6-24% increase in performance in Watch Dogs: Legion when using the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards. Radeon Super Resolution – RSR is now compatible with Ryzen 6000 series processors with integrated Radeon graphics and includes a new slider that allows you to fine-tune the sharpness effect to your own desired settings.

– RSR is now compatible with Ryzen 6000 series processors with integrated Radeon graphics and includes a new slider that allows you to fine-tune the sharpness effect to your own desired settings. AMD Privacy View – Unique software powered by Eyeware that monitors eye movement and reveals only the area you are looking at on your screen while dimming the rest, preventing others from viewing sensitive or private information.

– Unique software powered by Eyeware that monitors eye movement and reveals only the area you are looking at on your screen while dimming the rest, preventing others from viewing sensitive or private information. Support for Sniper Elite 5 and a ray tracing update for Hitman 3

and a ray tracing update for Additional Vulkan Extensions

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.